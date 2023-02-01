Amnesia: The Bunker Gets Delayed

Amnesia: The Bunker from Frictional Games will no longer be hitting its March release date and will instead be out in May, the developer said this week. The delay comes as a result of "a tough winter" consisting of illnesses that impacted the game's development process. The new release date for the game is May 16th, and when it releases, it'll be available on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC platforms.

News of the delay was shared in the customary text-on-image tweet from the Frictional Games account. The developer said that because of the size of the studio, these sorts of illnesses that affected the company during the winter impacted their development heavily. The extra time spent working on the game will ensure that Amnesia: The Bunker is "the best it can be," the developer said.

"Amnesia: The Bunker has been delayed and will be released on May 16th 2023. The team here at Frictional has had a tough winter with a slew of illnesses that has affected the development," Frictional Games said. "We are a small team and things like this heavily impacts production. It is important to us to do the game justice, and in light of these halts in production we don't wish to rush the end product. The team is working hard to make The Bunker the best it can be, and a few more weeks will make the necessary difference. Amnesia: The Bunker will be available on Steam, Epic Game Store, GOG, PlayStation and Xbox on May 16th 2023."

After being teased more than once, the new game was formally announced in December with a 2023 release window attached. Gameplay was shown off later alongside more periodic teases as 2023 and the later announced March 2023 release window drew nearer.

With the game coming out now in May, it'll be surrounded by a number of other notable games already scheduled for that month. Those include Redfall, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, and Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, though Amnesia: The Bunker will fortunately for it be the only well known horror game releasing that month.