Among Us Airship Skin Bundle Revealed

On March 31st, the long-awaited Airship update will release in Among Us, and when it arrives, players will have the chance to purchase an all-new Skin Bundle, as well! The Airship Skin Bundle will be available on PC and mobile, and will feature 13 exclusive hats, three skins, and a brand-new kill animation. According to developer InnerSloth, the new bundle will cost the same as previous Skin Bundles, which can be purchased for $1.99. For those unwilling to spend the extra, the Airship update will offer several free hats, including a unicorn, a heart, a pair of angry eyebrows, and more.

The new hats and skins can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

carry out the great plan in style~ peek the Airship Skin Bundle you can buy on PC/mobile when the map drops! comes with 13 new hats, 3 skins, and 1 unique kill animation - same price as our other skin bundles ✨ pic.twitter.com/WCJHoaUqps — Among Us ✈️ March 31 - The Airship (@AmongUsGame) March 29, 2021

The new kill animation included in the Airship Bundle seems to be exclusive to one of the new skins: a Cyborg Crewmate with a red eye. The animation sees the Cyborg skin use an attack similar to Cyclops' optic-blasts, only this one incinerates the other player, leaving little of their corpse behind. It's a neat little animation, and it just might be the best reason for Among Us players to purchase the Skin Bundle! A short clip can be found right here.

All of these new hats and skins merely offer aesthetic changes, so fans that want to skip out won't miss anything too significant. However, they should add a nice customization option for those that purchase the bundle when the new update arrives! It will be interesting to see which skins become fan favorites, but it seems like a safe bet that the Cyborg option could quickly rise to the top!

Among Us is currently available on iOS, Android, Nintendo Switch, and PC. The game will also release on Xbox platforms later this year. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Are you a fan of the Among Us Airship Skin Bundle? What do you think of the game's newest kill animation? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!