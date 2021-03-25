Among Us Reveals New Free Hat Coming Soon

✖

When the Airship map arrives in Among Us, players will get the opportunity to use a handful of new hats for their in-game characters. Thus far, the team has revealed a pair of angry eyebrows and a unicorn horn and mane, but developer InnerSloth has now revealed another addition: a heart! Technically, none of these items count as actual hats, but they should all be welcome additions when the new update drops next week! The hats should also provide a nice way for players to distinguish their character from the rest, and it seems quite likely that more will be revealed in the days leading to the update's release!

An image of the new hat can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

another free hat coming to the Airship: 💗 heart 💗 because we heart u heheheheh pic.twitter.com/Ych4VTNNDF — Among Us ✈️ The Airship - March 31 (@AmongUsGame) March 25, 2021

In the comments for the Tweet, Twitch marketing specialist Ray Apollo asked whether or not the heart will break if they get murdered in the game. That would make the heart hat all the more entertaining to use, but InnerSloth remained coy, remarking that "ejected is just short for rejected." Alas, these hats don't seem to serve any purpose other than fashion, so fans likely won't see any special animations along those lines!

The Airship update is set to release on March 31st, so fans don't have much longer to wait! In addition to the map and hats, players can expect to see new tasks, ladders, an account system, the ability to choose a starting room, and more. The update has been highly-anticipated, and it will be interesting to see how fans embrace the changes once they've been added. Among Us has been a massive success for InnerSloth over the last year, despite the fact that the game had been available for some time prior. Hopefully, this update will help Among Us find even more success!

Among Us is currently available on iOS, Android, Nintendo Switch, and PC. The game will also release on Xbox platforms later this year. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

