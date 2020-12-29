Among Us, Cyberpunk 2077 Top Steam's Best of 2020 Lists

✖

Steam shared its Best of 2020 lists this week to show games like Cyberpunk 2077, Among Us, and many more expected titles ranking highly among the many games available on the platform. Conveniently for those who may not have played these top games from 2020 yet, many of the games are also discounted right now in the end of the year sales, so there’s a good chance you can experience one of these games for less than usual if you’re looking for something new to play.

You can check out Steam’s Best of 2020 lists by heading to the store’s landing page for all the different ways it measured successful games throughout the year. Separate from Steam’s awards that call for players’ votes to decide which games win different awards, these Best of 2020 accolades are decided by different metrics like gross revenue and peak concurrent players.

Announcing the Best Games of 2020 – Steam’s Top Sellers, top New Releases, most-played games, top Early Access grads, top VR titles, & top controller games of the year – and most of them are on discount! 👏❄️https://t.co/71XVUy8Eis#SteamWinterSale — Steam (@Steam) December 26, 2020

If we’re judging games by things like that, it’s unsurprising then to see games like Among Us and Cyberpunk 2077 top the charts among some other familiar names. In the “Top Sellers” category which ranks games by gross revenue, the first three games listed in the “Platinum” category are Cyberpunk 2077, Destiny 2, and Among Us. All three games had big years in different ways, so it makes sense that they’d be up there with the top contenders.

Over in the “Most Played” category, Valve’s Dota 2 unsurprisingly holds the first spot where games with the highest peak concurrent players are showcased. Right behind it is Among Us followed by Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord and then by PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, another hit game on Steam. Further down the list but still in the Platinum category are Counter-Strike: Global Offensive and Cyberpunk 2077.

These are the best games of the year by the metrics that Steam laid out, but it won’t be long until we’re able to see what Steam users themselves voted to be the best games of 2020. The voting process for this year’s Steam Awards is live now with the winners to be announced on January 3rd, so people can still cast their votes for the games they think should win before then. Many of those favorite games will still be discounted through the Winter Sale as well, so be sure to check out the sale to see if something you’ve been considering is cheaper than usual.