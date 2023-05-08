Among Us Ending Support for Certain Devices This Month

Among Us developer InnerSloth has revealed that the game will no longer be supported on certain mobile devices starting on May 15th. The change comes as a result of new requirements, which are necessary as the developer continues to find new ways to improve the game. The developer outlined specific requirements for Android and iOS devices that will be needed following that date. Players that plan to switch over to a different device are encouraged to link their account prior to May 15th to prevent themselves from losing their game data and any acquired cosmetics. The requirements are as follows:

Android Minimum Requirements

For Among Us to work on your phone, it MUST have:

OS: Android 6.0 or above

Minimum RAM: 2.1GB RAM

iOS Minimum Requirements

For Among Us to work on your device, it MUST:

iPhone: Run on iOS 13.0 or later

iPad: iPad Pro 9.7 running on iPadOS 13.0 or later

A sad reality for many live-service games is that eventually developers have to move on from supported hardware if they want to keep the game current and appealing to newcomers. Among Us is hardly the first game to face this issue; notably, Pokemon Go has had to remove support for devices over the years as well. Thankfully, Among Us happens to be available on a wealth of platforms beyond iOS and Android, including PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox. Hopefully the majority of players that will be impacted by this change will have another platform that they can start to play on!

So far, it seems that players have been pretty understanding about the change. The Tweet from the official Among Us Twitter account announcing this change has mostly been met with players praising a piece of accompanying art from InnerSloth, which features an older looking flip phone covered in charms that has been lit on fire. It's a lighthearted way of breaking the news, and thankfully players seem to be in on the joke!

Will these requirement changes have an impact on you? Will you have to change what platform you play Among Us on? Let us know in the comments or share directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!