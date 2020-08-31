Pokemon Go's October Update Will Remove Support For Some Devices
Niantic has announced that Pokemon Go will no longer support a number of devices, starting in October. According to the game's official Twitter account, Android 5, iOS 10, iOS 11, and iPhone 5s and iPhone 6 devices will no longer be supported following the update. Further details have not been revealed, but it seems that, as Niantic continues to update the game, it may no longer be viable for the developer to continue supporting older platforms. As a result, a lot of fans are unhappy about the new update, and many others are worried about whether or not their device could be next!
In an upcoming update to Pokémon GO in October, we will end support for Android 5, iOS 10, and iOS 11, as well as iPhone 5s and iPhone 6 devices. Trainers with devices not specifically listed here will not be affected and don’t need to take any action.— Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) August 31, 2020
Are you a fan of Pokemon Go? Will the update impact you? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!
Keep reading to find out what fans are saying about Pokemon Go!
Some fans are confused about whether they'll be able to play.
prevnext
Thank god I have a 6s, which I am hoping will still be supported given it wasn't listed. I had a mini heart attack cause I knew I had a 6, just wasn't sure if it was a 6s or not. Lol.— 🐰 (@jeremycuddles) August 31, 2020
A lot of people aren't looking forward to upgrading.
Excuse me? That’s not cool! And I am not buying a new phone to play this game! My iPhone 6S is still working fine and I still play the game frequently, despite the bugs and annoyances it brings. Why do you need to stop supporting devices? 🤬— Sunburst Senshi (@SunburstSenshi) August 31, 2020
prevnext
The timing isn't great given everything going on in the world.
this is a joke! the social economy around the world is a mess, the pandemic makes people decide, between eating or buying a new phone! pic.twitter.com/diUeb5qAL9— Zamir :D (@Papo_Lopez) August 31, 2020
prevnext
Others are concerned about their in-game purchases.
What a joke. So do we just request our purchases back since there will be many who can no longer access the good they paid for.— Brandonvan (@Brandonvan5) August 31, 2020
prevnext
There are a lot of younger players that use their parents' old phones.
Everyone can’t afford the newest and greatest phones. What about the little kids who play on their parents older phones. You will lose the new generation of player and the free play players.— Brenda L (@b_roll_17) August 31, 2020
prevnext
The change isn't unexpected, though.
We have an iPhone 6. Crashes all of the time. Images are pixelated. Cannot see far in the game. I was expecting this to be honest.— Terri Boake TL40x4.5🇨🇦 (@tboake2000) August 31, 2020
prevnext
What devices will be next?
Me having a iPhone 7 knowing I’m next to not be supported 😳😳— £ (@Fusiohns) August 31, 2020
prevnext
The update should help improve the overall game, however.
I'm sure this is a decision that will help improve the quality of the game in the future. Like how minecraft bedrock is planning to discontinue older devices as it holds back many features of the game.— Golden Gallantry (@GoldGallantry) August 31, 2020
prev
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.