Pokemon Go's October Update Will Remove Support For Some Devices

Niantic has announced that Pokemon Go will no longer support a number of devices, starting in October. According to the game's official Twitter account, Android 5, iOS 10, iOS 11, and iPhone 5s and iPhone 6 devices will no longer be supported following the update. Further details have not been revealed, but it seems that, as Niantic continues to update the game, it may no longer be viable for the developer to continue supporting older platforms. As a result, a lot of fans are unhappy about the new update, and many others are worried about whether or not their device could be next!

In an upcoming update to Pokémon GO in October, we will end support for Android 5, iOS 10, and iOS 11, as well as iPhone 5s and iPhone 6 devices. Trainers with devices not specifically listed here will not be affected and don’t need to take any action. — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) August 31, 2020

