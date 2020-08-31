Pokemon Go's October Update Will Remove Support For Some Devices

By Marc Deschamps

Niantic has announced that Pokemon Go will no longer support a number of devices, starting in October. According to the game's official Twitter account, Android 5, iOS 10, iOS 11, and iPhone 5s and iPhone 6 devices will no longer be supported following the update. Further details have not been revealed, but it seems that, as Niantic continues to update the game, it may no longer be viable for the developer to continue supporting older platforms. As a result, a lot of fans are unhappy about the new update, and many others are worried about whether or not their device could be next!

Are you a fan of Pokemon Go? Will the update impact you? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

Keep reading to find out what fans are saying about Pokemon Go!

Some fans are confused about whether they'll be able to play.

A lot of people aren't looking forward to upgrading.

The timing isn't great given everything going on in the world.

Others are concerned about their in-game purchases.

There are a lot of younger players that use their parents' old phones.

The change isn't unexpected, though.

What devices will be next?

The update should help improve the overall game, however.

