Among Us Update Comes With Surprise for Players

A new Among Us update -- specifically, Update v2023.3.28 -- is being released by developer InnerSloth, and to coincide with this release, the developer has provided a new update on its website detailing what's new and revealing the patch notes. To this end, we know the update adds some new cosmetics and that it prepares the way for Horse Mode to return. According to InnerSloth, it will be an "improved" version and will be available from March 31 to April 2. With it, crewmates will be horses, and Hide n Seek mode will be "Horse Wrangling" mode.

While this mode won't be live for a few more days, the update is already out. And we know what it does because the patch notes have been provided, and can be seen below. What we don't know is what the file sizes are for the update. The patch notes aren't very long, but if the update is preparing the game for new content it could make the file size meatier.

Patch Notes

[Hide n Seek] – Players will no longer get stuck on a black screen if the Seeker leaves during the reveal screen. Players will see a reveal screen and once gameplay begins the game will end with 'Impostor Disconnected' if a new Seeker isn't chosen.

[All Modes] – Task arrows no longer get stuck on screen after a comms sabotage

[All Modes] – Players will no longer see lobbies mixed with assets from the Skeld

[Hide n Seek] – Players can no longer be killed while the vent animation is being completed. Due to latency, the animation may still play under certain circumstances

[Hide n Seek] – Impostor can now use 'click to kill' when a Ghost is located directly over another player's Crewmate

[Airship] – Impostor or Seeker can no longer clip into the wall when trying to kill a Crewmate while they are climbing a ladder

[iOS] – Ghosts no longer have transparent dots displayed on them

[Nintendo Switch] – Announcement links will open correctly in the Switch's browser

Player skins now load onto Crewmate correctly when spawning in lobby

Shapeshifter pet is now displayed correctly if Impostor shapeshifts into a Crewmate with a pet

Players blocked in the Friends List are displayed properly

Fixes to Right Hand Man kill animations

Winning or losing a game in Practice will now reset the practice game



Among Us is available via Android, iOS, Windows/PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S