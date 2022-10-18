Twitch Streamer Amouranth Shares Update on Abuse Situation

Twitch streamer Kaitlyn Siragusa AKA Amouranth has provided an update on the abuse situation with her husband. For those who aren't aware of the situation, Amouranth went live over the weekend and was in distress. The streamer revealed she had been married for a number of years, something that was not previously public knowledge, and was in an abusive relationship. Amouranth returned to Twitch on Monday night to share an update saying she is now safe and that she is happy to be "free."

In her most recent update, Amouranth continued to say she has gained control of her finances and is seeking legal and emotional counsel and her husband is "getting help." She spent the stream detailing what has happened, what's to come, and expressing her appreciation for all of the support. She even noted that people who otherwise hate her have hoped to see her get help and safety.

"I felt so alone for so long," said the streamer. "And now it's like I can't stop getting people to talk to me. Not in a bad way; it's just a very big contrast because I didn't think people cared that much."

In her initial stream preceding the update, Amouranth revealed her husband also served as a business manager of sorts and had reportedly been in control of her finances. During the stream, Amouranth shared text messages from her husband revealing that he threatened to liquidate her assets and kill her dogs if she didn't do what he said, when he said it. He also called her on stream and screamed at her while she was in tears. The stream was hard to watch and many streamers rallied behind her, hoping she could safely leave the situation and get help.

Amouranth noted that she will return to streaming in the future, but is taking some time to deal with and process everything. The streamer also stated that she's looking forward to "have friends again," sleep better, enjoy things like watching TV, and being able to "wear some clothes", referencing the fact that she has previously done hot tub streams. As of right now, it's unclear when she will return to streaming and how much difference there will be in her content.

[H/T Kotaku]