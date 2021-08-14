Amouranth Alleges Home Was Targeted in Possible Arson Attack

Kaitlyn "Amouranth" Siragusa took to Twitter today and revealed that yesterday, late in the evening, there was a fire alongside the side of her home. At the moment of publishing, an investigation into the cause of the fire is still ongoing, but Amouranth says investigators "strongly suspect" it's a case of arson, which is the criminal act of deliberately setting fire to property.

"Yesterday, late in the evening there was a fire along the side of my home originating from the area where my trashcan is kept," wrote Amouranth on Twitter. "The cause of the fire has not yet been determined, but investigators strongly suspect arson. They are reviewing surveillance footage, neighbors' surveillance footage, and possibly other videos adjacent to the area to try and catch the potential suspect."

Amouranth continued, noting that this isn't the first time this has happened, recalling an incident in 2020 involving fireworks and July 4th.

"This is not the first time something like this has Happened. In 2020 someone tried to shoot fireworks at my house under the guise of July 4th festivities. Said person was intercepted before he could actually do the act (caught red-handed though) and arrested."

Amouranth added to the Twitter thread by revealing that she's also on the end of a "garden variety of swatting" each week, which has forced her to have "a good working relationship with local law enforcement," something she highly recommends every streamer cultivate as it can be the difference between life and death.

"I also get the garden variety of swatting on a weekly basis but have a good working relationship with local law enforcement," said Amouranth. "If you’re a streamer I cannot stress this enough. Be proactive, talk to them, they won’t understand but having your location 'flagged' can mean all the difference in a tense stand-off type situation; literal life and death."

The popular Twitch streamer concluded the update by confirming she and her "fur babies" are okay. At the moment of writing this, the update was shared over five hours ago and so far there's been no follow-up. If this changes, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.