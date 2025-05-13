Nintendo Quietly Announces Helpful New Switch 2 Feature Ahead of Release

Nintendo just quietly announced a new feature for the Switch 2 that wasn’t seen with the original version of the Switch. With the Switch 2 now less than a month out from its release date, most of the major selling points of the hardware have already been detailed by Nintendo. This includes not only its specs, but its dimensions, new Joy-Con upgrades, and changes to its dock. Now, with such little time left until launch, Nintendo has revealed one other aspect of the Switch 2 that many will surely find to be quite helpful.

Detailed on the Nintendo Today app, Nintendo informed fans that the Switch 2 will now come with a “Security Lock” function. This feature, while relatively basic, will allow Switch 2 users to set a PIN number that then has to be input in order to unlock the console. It’s a pretty standard feature that is seen in mobile phones, tablets, and other devices, but wasn’t included with the Switch 1. Now, for the Switch 2, Nintendo has added an option to the console’s settings menu that will let users turn this feature on or off at their discretion.

While the addition of Security Lock isn’t going to make or break one’s decision to buy a Switch 2, it’s definitely a nice quality-of-life feature for the platform to now have. It’s especially helpful for those who might end up sharing their Switch 2 with others within their family, as it will ensure that younger users can’t gain access to the platform without some oversight.

As mentioned, the Nintendo Switch 2 is now incredibly close to its release date, which is that of June 5th. The console is set to release at a price of $449.99, with $499.99 bundles that come with Mario Kart World also being sold.

[H/T The Verge]