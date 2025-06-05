Nintendo Switch 2’s GameChat Feature Doesn’t Work With All Games

Nintendo Switch 2 is now available, which means people around the world are starting to check out all of the system’s new features. One of the biggest new features is GameChat, which works with compatible cameras. GameChat basically allows users to set up virtual hangout spots with their friends, either for multiplayer gaming, or just having discussions while playing individual titles. However, it seems not every game will show up during a GameChat session. As discovered by Digital Trends, some players may encounter a black screen with language indicating that sharing is restricted. In a statement, Nintendo confirmed that this decision comes down to a game’s developers.

“Nintendo Switch 2 GameChat screen sharing is at the discretion of the game’s developer,” Nintendo told Digital Trends. “While it is enabled at the system level for all games it can be disabled by the game’s developer for any reason.”

the director of final fantasy vii remake has said gamechat could help new players discover games

It remains to be seen exactly what games are restricted, and just how common this issue might be. The game that apparently prompted this screen was Lumines Remastered, which was released on the original Switch back in 2018, and remains available for download on the eShop. Prior to receiving a response from Nintendo, Digital Trends thought that the restriction might be related to licensed music. However, the outlet was unable to reproduce these results with any other game that was tried on the system. Since Switch 2 was just released, it’s likely we’ll learn about more restricted games over time. For now, it’s impossible to say just how large the list of blocked games might be.

It’s unclear exactly why a developer would opt out of allowing their game to be used with Nintendo Switch 2’s GameChat feature. The actual concept of GameChat seems like it would help to encourage sales; if you’re watching a friend play something you’ve never heard of or seen before, it might get you to consider playing it for yourself. We’ve seen that exact case play out on Twitch, and developers seem encouraged about the idea; in a recent video, Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade director Naoki Hamaguchi talked about how GameChat could convince newcomers to try the game when it’s released on Nintendo Switch 2.

Nintendo has been pretty open about software that lacks compatibility with Switch 2, and has frequently addressed games that will be getting updates in the future. At this time, there are full lists describing which games have issues on the system that are being investigated. Hopefully we’ll get a similar list of games that aren’t compatible with GameChat, so there won’t be as many surprises while people are trying out the feature. It would also be nice to hear from developers about why they might not want their games seen by other players in this way.

