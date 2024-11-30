Andrzej Sapkowski Reveals Title and Setting of New Witcher Book

The Witcher has become a multimedia juggernaut in the realms of video games and television over the past decade, but it’s actually been a while since we’ve had a new book from series author Andrzej Sapkowski. The last book, titled Season of Storms, released back in 2013, but that’s about to change, as Sapkowski is working on a new entry in the franchise, and several big details on that new entry were revealed in the November issue of Nowa Fantastyka magazine (via Redanian Intelligence).

Videos by ComicBook.com

The title of the new booik is Rozdroże Kruków, and that translates to Raven Crossroads, which means it’s likely Raven’s Crossing, Crossroads of the Raven, or something similar. English editions will reveal the direct translation, but those haven’t made their way online just yet.

You can check out the new cover below, which features what we know to be Geralt facing down a creature in what appears to be a cemetery. Sapkowski previously revealed that the new book would feature Geralt as the lead character, but nothing else was known regarding the plot or timeframe. That’s changed now though, and the plot description reveals this is going to follow a younger Geralt in his teenage years. You can read the full description below.

“This time the grandmaster of Polish fantasy is going back to Geralt’s teenage years, who is only taking his first steps in the witch craft and has to face numerous challenges. Armed with two runic swords, he fights monsters, saves innocent virgins and helps unhappy lovers. Always and everywhere he tries to obey the unwritten code he got from his teachers and mentors. As usual, life spares no disappointments – youthful idealism clashes with reality from time to time. The saga continues. The story never ends…”

It is interesting that Sapkowski previously didn’t seem keen on doing any sort of prequel or sequel series, but this is definitely a prequel, and if it does well perhaps we’ll also receive another story or two set during this same timeframe. As for a sequel, that remains to be seen, but there are many fans who would love to see how things played out in the future for their favorite characters.

The first chapter of the new story is now available to read in the issue of Nowa Fantastyka, and the full book will release on December 1st in Poland. International release dates haven’t been revealed yet, but we will keep you posted.

Are you excited for a new book in The Witcher saga? You can talk all things Witcher with me on Threads and Twitter @mattaguilarcb and on Bluesky @knightofoa!