The Angry Birds Movie 2 Draws in $2.6 Million at Early Opening

The Angry Birds Movie 2, the sequel to the original The Angry Birds Movie, which itself was a loose adaptation of the mobile video games, reportedly drew in $2.6 million at the box office on its opening day yesterday. According to Deadline, the Tuesday opening ranked behind Hobbs & Shaw, The Lion King, Dora and the Lost City of Gold, and Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark. It should obviously rake in more as it gets closer to the weekend and more folks are able to take the time to see it.

And while some might scoff at the sequel to a movie about a series of mobile video games, it’s been rating shockingly high among critics and viewers. The film has a CinemaScore of B+, and it currently sits at a 74% “Fresh” rating on Rotten Tomatoes, making it one of the highest-rated video game adaptations to date.

Here’s how Sony Pictures Animation describes The Angry Birds Movie 2 on its official website:

“The flightless angry birds and the scheming green piggies take their beef to the next level in The Angry Birds Movie 2! When a new threat emerges that puts both Bird and Pig Island in danger, Red (Jason Sudeikis), Chuck (Josh Gad), Bomb (Danny McBride), and Mighty Eagle (Peter Dinklage) recruit Chuck’s sister Silver (Rachel Bloom) and team up with pigs Leonard (Bill Hader), his assistant Courtney (Awkwafina), and techpig Garry (Sterling K. Brown) to forge an unsteady truce and form an unlikely superteam to save their homes.”

The Angry Birds Movie 2 is directed by Thurop Van Orman, creator of The Marvelous Misadventures of Flapjack, and written by Jonathan E. Steward, Eyal Podell, and Peter Ackerman. The film stars the voices of Jason Sudeikis, Josh Gad, Leslie Jone, Bill Hader, Rachel Bloom, Awkwafina, Sterling K. Brown, Tiffany Haddish, Peter Dinklage, and more.. It is now playing in theaters. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the video game adaptation sequel right here.