Angry Birds Movie 3 Is Happening With Josh Gad and Jason Sudeikis

The Angry Birds Movie 3 is officially happening, with stars Jason Sudeikis and Josh Gad set to return as Red and Chuck. Angry Birds director John Rice is set to direct the film from a screenplay by Angry Birds 2 and Adventure Time's Thurop Van Orman. At present, there are no details about the actual story. While it has not yet been confirmed that the full cast will return, it seems likely audiences will at least see Peter Dinklage's Mighty Eagle, Danny McBride's Bomb, and Bill Hader's Leonard back in action. The events of The Angry Birds Movie 2 also brought in Eagle Island and potentially a lot of unexplored characters.

Sony was the distributor for the first two Angry Birds movies, which combined have made over $500 million. There is no word yet on whether they will distribute the third. According to Deadline, who first reported the production, Prime Focus Studios, Rovio, and SEGA will produce the movie in association with One Cool Group, Flywheel Media, and dentsu. Sega recently acquired Rovio, the studio behind Angry Birds, for almost $800 million.

The first Angry Birds movie made over $350 million against a reported budget of $73 million, making it one of 2016's most profitable tentpole blockbusters. The second movie earned significantly less, making a little over $150 million, and casting some doubt on the future of the franchise. Of course, the success of a number of recent video game adaptations, including last year's billion-dollar hit The Super Mario Bros. Movie, probably didn't hurt its chances any.

In the first Angry Birds movie, Red (Sudeikis) had to convince the rest of the bird population to rise up against the pigs, who invaded their island in order to steal and eat the birds' eggs. The second film went a little wilder, with Leslie Jones playing Zeta, a scorned ex-girlfriend of Mighty Eagle who tried to take over both Bird and Pig Islands, forcing the sworn enemies to team up against her.

Based on the popular mobile game franchise of the same name, Angry Birds had the challenge of creating a world more or less from scratch. The characters in the games don't really have personalities, so in the first movie, everyone had to be defined based on their looks and what their special moves in the game are.

There is no release date yet. Per the Deadline story, Van Orman will executive produce alongside Toru Nakahara (Sonic the Hedgehog). John Cohen (The Garfield Movie, Angry Birds), Dan Chuba (The Mitchells vs. the Machines), and Carla Connor will produce.