Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nature Encyclopedia Revealed

✖

Over the last two years, Animal Crossing: New Horizons has become one of the biggest games on Nintendo Switch, appealing to players of a wide variety of ages. Fishing, bug-hunting, and fossil collecting all play a big part in the game's appeal, and players even learn real-life facts about these creatures as they play. Nintendo is planning to further develop the educational aspect of the game thanks to a new nature encyclopedia slated to release in July. Published by Kodansha, the book will feature real information about these creatures, and will even come with a 57-minute DVD.

Images of the book were shared on Twitter by SiliconEra, and can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

Kodansha will release an encyclopedia on all 235 species of fish, insects, and creatures that appear in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. https://t.co/GTJ2bqknhX — Siliconera (@siliconera) May 22, 2022

According to SiliconEra, the book will provide information on how to obtain the fish and bugs in the game, so it will be a great tool for players, as well as those interested in learning about nature. Unfortunately, the book is only slated to release in Japan, as of this writing. Given the worldwide popularity of Animal Crossing, it's possible this could be given an international release, if demand is high enough. However, for now, fans in North America are out of luck!

It's been interesting to see how Animal Crossing has grown into a major franchise for Nintendo. Since its debut in 2001, the series has maintained a passionate fanbase, but previous Animal Crossing games sold modestly compared to other Nintendo franchises. As of this month, New Horizons has sold 38.64 million copies worldwide, making it the second best-selling game on Switch. For the sake of comparison, the previous best-selling game in the series was Animal Crossing: New Leaf, which sold 12.97 million copies. It's not hard to imagine a lot of the game's fans would embrace this type of nature encyclopedia, so hopefully we'll see it translated in the near future.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is available now, exclusively on Nintendo Switch. Readers can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

How do you feel about Animal Crossing: New Horizons? Would you be interested in this kind of book? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!