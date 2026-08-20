The Duskbloods Release Date Potentially Leaked in New Report

The release date of The Duskbloods, the new Nintendo Switch 2 exclusive from developer FromSoftware, seems to have leaked ahead of an official announcement. As of today, hands-on previews for The Duskbloods have started to appear across the internet and have shed more light on the nature of the game. And while many other players will soon be able to play The Duskbloods for themselves by way of the title’s Closed Network Test, it seems that the full launch of the game isn’t very far off.

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According to The Guardian, The Duskbloods is slated to launch on Switch 2 in a little over one month on September 24th. This launch date has yet to be confirmed by Nintendo or FromSoftware, but the publication reporting this happened to visit FromSoftware recently and spent extensive time with The Duskbloods. As such, there’s reason to believe that this date is a legitimate one.

If this release date for The Duskbloods is valid, it implies that we should learn about it in an official capacity soon enough. In all likelihood, FromSoftware or Nintendo will look to reveal the launch date themselves after this Closed Network Test for the game comes to a close. This would result in a release date announcement happening next week, perhaps to coincide with Gamescom 2026.

Then again, Nintendo could also wait until its next Direct to announce the release date for The Duskbloods. Historically, a Nintendo Direct broadcast happens each year in either late August or early September. While such an event has yet to be announced for 2026, we’ll almost certainly be getting a new Direct at some point in the weeks ahead, which will result in new footage and news on The Duskbloods being unveiled.

If The Duskbloods is truly arriving at the end of September, though, it means that this coming month is going to be even more chaotic than previously thought. This is especially true for action games, as titles like Onimusha: Way of the Sword, Marvel’s Wolverine, Control Resonant, and Gears of War: E-Day will be launching across the next two months. Adding The Duskbloods to this slate makes it an even more competitive time, which might make it difficult for many to spread their time amongst all of these releases. For those on Switch 2, however, The Duskbloods would be one of the only games in this aforementioned lineup to release on the platform, which would surely make its launch much more welcome.

For now, the only thing we continue to know with certainty about The Duskbloods is that it will be launching before the end of 2026 on Nintendo Switch 2. Whenever we have more official news on the game’s arrival, we’ll be sure to update you here on ComicBook.