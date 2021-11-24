Animal Crossing: New Horizons Players Surprised With New Update

This morning, Nintendo surprised Animal Crossing: New Horizons players on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED with a brand new update. Unfortunately, for those still playing the latest Animal Crossing game on the Switch, it’s not very noteworthy. While it’s possible dataminers will unearth more about the update in the coming hours and days, right now all we have are the official patch notes, which in turn reveal Nintendo has only done two things to the game with the update.

One of these two things is a fix for an issue where items could be duplicated “through a specific method.” What this “specific method” is, Nintendo doesn’t say, but this is bad news for those exploiting the duplication bug. The other thing the update does is fic an issue where the same character could end up appearing twice on the island where Paradise Planning is located.

Full Patch Notes Below:

Fixed an issue where items could be duplicated through a specific method.

Fixed an issue where the same character could appear twice on the island where Paradise Planning is located.

Just yesterday, we relayed word of a more substantial sounding update reportedly coming to the game. This isn’t that update. That said, this update may be coming soon.

“A new update for Animal Crossing New Horizons should be near,” said prominent Nintendo leaker and insider Samus Hunter. “It won’t be something big, it could also be one of those mini-updates that downloads when the game is running, just something that will bring back the Holiday Festivities for this year and some new items.”

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is available via the Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED. For more coverage on all things Nintendo and Nintendo Switch — including all of the latest news, rumors, leaks, speculation, and deals — click here.