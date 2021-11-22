GameStop Hosting Massive Sale on Nintendo Switch First-Party Games

Since the console’s release back in 2017, the Nintendo Switch has been a huge success. Unfortunately, the system’s popularity has resulted in similar success for its first-party games, giving Nintendo little incentive to drop the price. While we have seen some discounts over the years, GameStop’s Black Friday sale includes the biggest price drops we have ever seen for a handful of popular Switch games. In total, eight games have been discounted to $26.99, and that price is available for both the physical and digital versions of these games. The full list includes:

Astral Chain

Fire Emblem: Three Houses

Kirby Star Allies

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe

Paper Mario: The Origami King

Splatoon 2

Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition

As of this writing, most of these games seem to be in stock both physically and digitally, and readers can check out the sale page at GameStop’s website right here. Buyers can actually save a little bit more money buying used copies of these titles, which are listed at $24.99. The lone exception is Astral Chain. That game is not in stock at all physically, so Switch fans will have to go the digital route if they want to take advantage of the current discount. Those that prefer physical copies over digital will want to keep that in mind, and it’s possible other games could follow as more Switch owners take advantage.

Some of these discounts are coming at a really good time! Direct sequels to Splatoon 2 and Breath of the Wild are set to release in 2022, so gamers that haven’t had a chance to check out their predecessors can now do so on the cheap. Kirby is also slated to appear in a new game next year, Kirby and the Forgotten Land. That game actually looks significantly different from Star Allies, offering a 3D adventure, as opposed to the character’s traditional 2D games.

Do you plan on taking advantage of any of these discounts? Which games do you plan on picking up this week? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!