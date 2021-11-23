Nintendo Insider Reveals Bad News for The Legend of Zelda Fans

A notable Nintendo insider has teased some bad news related to The Legend of Zelda that fans surely don’t want to hear. Over the course of this year, a number of Nintendo Switch owners have been holding out hope that Nintendo would bring the Wii U remasters of The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess and The Legend of Zelda: Wind Waker to the publisher’s latest platform. And while Nintendo already brought Skyward Sword over to Switch earlier this year, sadly, it doesn’t sound like we should expect to see Twilight Princess or Wind Waker following behind.

In a recent message on social media, a Nintendo leaker that goes by the name of Samus Hunter teased fans that the company will soon have some new announcements to share related to the 35th anniversary of The Legend of Zelda at The Game Awards. Upon hearing this, many fans assumed that the announcement in question could involve Switch ports for Twilight Princess and Wind Waker. Unfortunately, Samus Hunter indicated that this likely will not happen. While they didn’t guarantee that it won’t, the insider said that they’ve heard absolutely nothing in relation to Switch versions of Twilight Princess and Wind Waker, making it “very difficult” for a reveal to come about.

I see very difficult, if not impossible, the announcement of a WW/TP HD, I don't have any information about them and that likely means that they don't have plans to market them. Also we might get other Switch games updates/reveals like MH, if we don't get news thia month. — Samus Hunter | Nintendo Leak and News Inside (@SamusHunter2) November 19, 2021

Rumors related to Switch iterations of The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess and Wind Waker have continued to circle about quite a bit this year. While fans were originally led to believe via reporting in the early portion of 2021 that these new Switch iterations of each title were going to come about soon enough, eventually, those reports ran dry. Although some have continued to assert that these Switch ports will release in the future, others have cast doubt on the topic. As such, a number of Zelda fans have continued to hold out hope that Nintendo will make these rumors true at some point in the near future.

