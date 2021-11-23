Animal Crossing: New Horizon’s Next Update Leaked by Nintendo Insider

Nintendo has already confirmed Animal Crossing: New Horizon support is coming to an end, but it sounds like players will be getting at least one more noteworthy update in time for Christmas. The leak comes the way of prominent Nintendo insider and leaker, Samus Hunter, who took to Twitter to provide the update to Animal Crossing fans still playing the game on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED.

According to the leaker, the update isn’t a big update, which is to be expected. Nintendo already confirmed there are no more big updates coming to the game. What the update will do is bring back the Holiday Festivities alongside “some new items.” Unfortunately, the leaker doesn’t say what these new items are.

“A new update for Animal Crossing New Horizons should be near,” said Samus Hunter. “It won’t be something big, it could also be one of those mini-updates that downloads when the game is running, just something that will bring back the Holiday Festivities for this year and some new items.”

In addition to teasing this update, Samus Hunter seems certain that the game will also get a Legend of Zelda update sometime in the future, though, right now, there’s no word when exactly this update will hit.

For now, take everything here with a grain of salt. While the source in question has proven reliable and reputable in the past, it doesn’t change the fact that everything here is unofficial. Further, even if it’s all accurate, it’s also subject to change.

At the moment of publishing, Nintendo hasn’t addressed this report nor the speculation it has created. We don’t expect this to change, for a variety of reasons, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. In the meantime, for more coverage on all things Nintendo, click here.