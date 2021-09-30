Animal Crossing: New Horizons Fan Shares Incredible Fake Painting Easter Egg

In Animal Crossing: New Horizons, there’s nothing worse than getting scammed by Redd. The clever fox is willing to part with works of art for a price, but the majority of his offerings are fake. To purchase the right one, players must inspect these art works closely, to see if they can spot differences from the real thing while on Redd’s boat. In a viral post on Reddit, user PandorasPandas has shared an amazing secret about these paintings: the fake ones are blank on the back, but the real thing includes a certification! It’s an incredibly small detail, and one that most fans probably never noticed.

The difference was also shared in a Tweet from user @MatManMas, and can be found embedded below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/MetManMas/status/1311139376601071617

Now, it must be mentioned that this Easter egg will not help players identify the painting before making a purchase. The only way to see the certification on the back of real works is after the painting has been purchased. That’s certainly a bummer, but it would make one of the most difficult aspects of the game a bit too easy for anyone that knows the trick. As it is, this is just a neat little detail that Nintendo decided to include in the game for fans to uncover!

For now, Animal Crossing fans will just have to keep using their artistic detective skills to fill up their island’s museum. Thankfully, everyone’s museum will be getting a new feature later this year: The Roost cafe! Revealed by Nintendo last week, the cafe will be returning sometime later this year, alongside its proprietor, Brewster. The cafe will be added as part of an update coming in November, but no further details have been revealed at this time. An Animal Crossing Direct video presentation will stream online in October, but Nintendo has not announced a firm date for the event just yet. Hopefully, fans will get a chance to find out more content coming to the game soon!

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is available exclusively on Nintendo Switch. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Are you a fan of Animal Crossing: New Horizons? Have you ever noticed this Easter egg in the game? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!