New Bayonetta Games Teased by Franchise Developer

PlatinumGames has teased that it’s working on new games in the Bayonetta series. Since hitting the scene back in 2009, Bayonetta has gone on to receive two sequels that arrived in 2014 and 2022. Outside of these mainline entries, Platinum went on to expand the IP further with a new spin-off in 2023 called Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon. And while nothing new has happened with the Bayonetta franchise since the launch of Origins, it now sounds as though Platinum still has plenty of plans for the future of the property.

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Speaking to Famitsu (via VGC), PlatinumGames CEO Atsushi Inaba spoke briefly about Bayonetta and what the company plans to do with the IP moving forward. Although Inaba didn’t provide many details, he made clear that there is “a strong desire” among those within the studio to create more Bayonetta games. To that end, it seems incredibly likely that a new game tied to the franchise will come about down the road, but it’s not yet known what form this project could take.

“I can’t really answer that right now,” Inaba said regarding the future of the IP. “We have a strong desire to further develop the character of Bayonetta and expand her world. Please look forward to seeing what form that takes in the future.”

While it might seem obvious for Platinum to continue working on Bayonetta, the future of the series has been called into question in recent years. This is primarily due to the fact that Hideki Kamiya, who helped create the series while at Platinum, departed from the studio that he co-founded back in 2023. Kamiya served as one of the lead writers on every Bayonetta game that has come about so far, which means that he is perhaps the most important creator tied to the series. For Platinum to develop a new Bayonetta project without Kamiya is something that it has never done before and is an idea that has left some fans apprehensive.

Despite this, it’s not a shock that Platinum would look to continue onward with Bayonetta. Although Platinum has created a vast number of games tied to various franchises throughout its history, Bayonetta is almost certainly its most successful IP. As a result, in a time when the studio is looking for its next big win, it’s not very surprising to hear that it would look to Bayonetta.

Outside of the potential for Bayonetta 4, PlatinumGames is currently working with Paramount on a video game adaptation of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin. Details on when this TMNT game might arrive have yet to emerge, but there’s a good chance we could hear more about it in the months ahead.