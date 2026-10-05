EA Game Now Available for $1 for 72 Hours

An EA game is now available for $1, thanks to a 95% discount that is live for the next 72 hours. In 2026, $1 doesn’t really get you anything. If you walk into a grocery store with $1, you may be able to buy a couple of bananas or maybe a small can of beans. It doesn’t even reliably get you candy anymore. To this end, getting a whole video game — of AAA production — for $1 is incredible value. While the game in question is older, it’s not that old. It came out back in 2016. And it still holds up.

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In addition to giving Dragon Age fans a new update, Electronic Arts has given all PC gamers with a Steam account the opportunity to own Mirror’s Edge Catalyst for just $1. This is the sequel to one of 2008’s great games, Mirror’s Edge. Unfortunately, the sequel isn’t as great, but it’s still a good game and incredible value at $1. It is only this price on Steam, though, and it’s only this price until October 8.

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2016 Action-Adventure Game

Mirror’s Edge Catalyst is a first-person action-adventure game that puts an emphasis on high-speed parkour and served as a reboot of the 2008 game, Mirror’s Edge, both developed by DICE. The first game notably received an 81 on Metacritic and became both a sleeper hit and a cult classic of its year. The reboot, by comparison, earned a Metacritic score of 69 to 74, and didn’t sell as well.

By some measures, it was a disappointing release, and as of December 2023, its multiplayer servers have been turned off, which also makes earning all of its achievements/trophies impossible. Normally, EA wants $20 for it, which is too much for what it is. $1 for a game with up to 30 hours of content is crazy value, though. 30 hours represents the approximate time for a completionist run of the game. Normally, for most, it’s going to be somewhere between 8 and 14 hours. At $1, this is still incredible value.

As for the game, since it is a reboot, you don’t need to play the 2008 classic before this one because they are not connected. In the game, you play as Faith, the same protagonist, who is a daring free runner seeking freedom in the city of Glass, an elegant and high-tech city on the outside, but hiding a terrible secret within.

In order to enjoy Mirror’s Edge Catalyst, you need to really enjoy the traversal mechanics, because that’s the meat and potatoes of the game and what makes it unique. The presentation of the game is pretty good too, but everything else is fairly average.