Animal Crossing x Puma Collection Release Date Revealed

Last week, Nintendo and Puma revealed a special collaboration based on Animal Crossing: New Horizons, but no release date was given. Today, Puma provided a new image of the Wild Rider sneakers, alongside a release date for the "whole collection," which will drop on September 18th. There will be two other sneaker options: Suede and Future Rider, as well as a hoodie. At this time, it's unclear whether the collection will feature additional products, and no listings have been added to Puma's website. We don't know how much these sneakers will retail for yet, but Animal Crossing fans might want to start saving their bells!

The release date announcement can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

The Animal Crossing collection is just the latest collaboration between Nintendo and Puma. Last year, the latter company offered sneakers inspired by the Nintendo Entertainment System, as well as three pairs of sneakers based on the three games in Super Mario 3D All-Stars. Clearly, that collaboration must have been successful for both companies, and Animal Crossing: New Horizons seems like the perfect game to continue the partnership. Hopefully, it will lead to even more Nintendo Switch games getting sneaker offerings; sneakers based on Metroid Dread and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild could be a big hit with Switch fans!

Limited edition sneakers can be tough to come by, so those interested in purchasing these Animal Crossing sneakers will want to be ready when they do go live on September 18th. Resellers have long been problematic when it comes to sneakers, and they've caused a lot of headaches for gamers over the last year. Hopefully stock issues won't be a problem for Animal Crossing fans, but it's definitely better to err on the side of caution!

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is available exclusively on Nintendo Switch. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Are you a fan of Animal Crossing: New Horizons? What Switch game should get a Puma collaboration next? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!