Animal Crossing: New Horizons Player Gets Pleasant Surprise When Elijah Wood Stops By Their Island

In Animal Crossing: New Horizons, fellow players on Nintendo Switch can stop by the islands of other players. For most of us, this means virtually hanging out with family, friends, and sometimes random strangers. However, for one player, this means chillin' with Elijah Wood, the actor best known for his portrayal of Frodo Baggins in the Lord of the Rings and in The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey. That's right, Wood is apparently on that Animal Crossing grind just like the rest of us. Further, just like every Animal Crossing: New Horizons player, he has some turnips to offload.

Taking to Twitter, one player shared their recent experience of playing the hit Nintendo Switch game with Wood, which began with a dodo code call. From here, Wood messaged the player for the code in order to sell some turnips. Not long after that, Elwood from Driftwood showed up on the island, complimented it, and apparently hung out for a bit.

At the moment of publishing, Wood has not commented on the now viral Tweet, which has some thinking the whole thing is fake, but while it makes sense to fake a scoop on GTA 6 or when the PS5 will release, it would certainly be odd to fake an Animal Crossing encounter with Elijah Wood. But hey, it's the Internet, so it's a possibility.

guys I tweeted my turnip prices and elijah wood just came to my island and hung out 😭😭😭😭😭 this is the best day in quarantine yet pic.twitter.com/H3mYJWnvgR — jessa 🦋 (@directedbyrian) April 23, 2020

