Animal Crossing: New Horizons Fan Creates Perfect WandaVision Scarlet Witch Design

Animal Crossing: New Horizons has inspired some amazing creativity from Nintendo Switch fans, and one decided to create a design based on WandaVision's Scarlet Witch! Twitter user @okayshima created the look following WandaVision's recent wins at the MTV Movie and TV Awards, and fans of the Disney+ series should check out how faithful it is. @okayshima says that WandaVision is one of their favorite shows of the year, and that passion really shines through in this Villager design. Fans that want to have it in their own game will be happy to know that @okayshima has shared their creator code in the post!

The Tweet from @okayshima can be found embedded below.

So #wandavision won big at #MTVAwards This is my Animal Crossing homage to one of my favourite shows of 2021. The Scarlet Witch outfit!! I worked real hard on it. Published on my creator code. Enjoy ☺️ ❤️ #DisneyPlus #ACNHDesign #animalcrossingclothes pic.twitter.com/iVsVKdixgE — Christine of Okayshima (@okayshima) May 19, 2021

Given the popularity of WandaVision, it's not surprising to see the series inspire some Animal Crossing players! Now that @okayshima has delivered a perfect take on Wanda, maybe other players can create designs based on Billy, Tommy, Vision, Agatha, or "Pietro." Those characters might be harder to pull off, but fans of the game have shown off some incredible designs since the game launched!

It really is amazing to see the creativity of Animal Crossing: New Horizons players. The game released more than a year ago, and fans are still finding ways to enjoy themselves. Given the massive sales figures of New Horizons, it will be interesting to see whether or not Nintendo announces any more substantial updates for the game. The game received a small update last month, which made minor changes to some holiday events. Nintendo will be participating in next month's all-digital E3 event, so that would be the perfect venue to announce something big for New Horizons. We should know more in a few short weeks!

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is available exclusively on Nintendo Switch. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

