Highly Rated 2025 Action RPG Confirmed for Switch 2

Plenty of major upcoming games and recent hits lined up to show off what’s new during June 5th’s Summer Game Fest showcase. The 2-hour stream packed in plenty of big reveal trailers, with a mix of brand-new game announcements, release date reveals, and DLC. Capcom’s Monster Hunter Wilds chose SGF to unveil its upcoming major expansion, Ascendance, which is set to release in 2027. But apparently, that wasn’t the only big news Capcom had to share.

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Not long after the SGF Stream ended, the Monster Hunter Wilds account on X dropped another exciting announcement. The hit action adventure RPG is in active development for the Nintendo Switch 2. This information somehow didn’t come up during the Ascendance reveal trailer, which is an interesting choice. It may be that Capcom didn’t want to take wind out of the sails of its DLC in the moment. Because while Ascendance has a confirmed release window for 2027, it’s still unclear when the Switch 2 port for Monster Hunter Wilds will emerge. Here’s what we know.

Monster Hunter Wilds Sets Sights on Switch 2 Release

Courtesy of Capcom

Since it released last year, Monster Hunter Wilds has been available on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S. The game’s February 2025 launch pre-dates the Nintendo Switch 2, which just recently celebrated its first anniversary. Now, however, it looks like Capcom wants to bring its most recent Monster Hunters title to the Switch family of systems. This is nothing new, as plenty of prior Monster Hunter spin-offs have been available on the Nintendo Switch in the past. However, Wilds is a particularly interesting choice to bring to Nintendo’s handheld console.

Many gamers on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S have been enjoying Monster Hunter Wilds, and it achieved a pretty favorable 88 Metascore. However, its reception on PC has been decidedly mixed. This is largely due to the game’s poor performance on PC, which many confirm is still an issue even over a year later. As such, some gamers are surprised that Wilds is now eyeing up a release on the notoriously difficult Nintendo Switch family of systems.

Courtesy of Capcom

Of course, whereas the original Switch was a recipe for disaster for most modern, graphics-intensive action games, the Switch 2 has performed far better. Games like Final Fantasy 7 Remake, for instance, run quite well. But with Monster Hunter Wilds struggling on PC, it will be interesting to see how its transition to the handheld Switch 2 goes. And given that the game is currently Unsupported for Steam Deck, this would be the first handheld port for Monster Hunter Wilds, as well. For those eager to play on the go, that may be good news. Provided the port winds up running smoothly, of course.

For now, we don’t have a timeline for when we can expect Monster Hunter Wilds on Switch 2. However, we do know that it’s being developed for the platform and that it’s getting a major expansion in 2027. Given the timing of the announcement, Capcom could be hoping to launch Ascendance and the Switch 2 version of the game in quick succession next year, or even simultaneously. But for now, we’ll just have to wait for more information about Monster Hunter Wilds on Switch 2.

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