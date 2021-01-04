Stacey Abrams and Cypheroftyr to Host Animal Crossing Twitch Stream

✖

Tomorrow, control of the United States senate could be decided for the next two years following a runoff election being held in Georgia. In order to raise awareness about the upcoming election, racial inequality, and the importance of voting, Fair Fight Founder Stacey Abrams is set to join streamer Tanya "Cypheroftyr" DePass on Twitch. In a stream co-presented by Total Nerd, the two will be playing Animal Crossing: New Horizons on Nintendo Switch. The Twitch stream is set to kick-off at 7:15 p.m. ET, and ASL interpreters will be available. Those interested in checking out the stream can find the link right here.

More information about the stream can be found in the Tweet from Cypheroftyr, embedded below.

Gamers! In 2 hours! Join me and @staceyabrams for Animal Crossing fun and an important discussion on voting in Georgia, racial inequality, and more! #GamersWhoVote https://t.co/TtQijQ2PS8 pic.twitter.com/EERARSTuIu — Tanya, Villainous Deathbane (@cypheroftyr) January 4, 2021

Politicians are increasingly looking to Twitch as a way of being able to communicate with younger audiences about the importance of voting as well as other important social issues. Notably, congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has appeared on Twitch on multiple occasions over the last few months, streaming the game Among Us. AOC's first stream of the game attracted 400,000 concurrent viewers, while a follow-up stream resulted in more than $200,000 being raised for various charities.

Given the popularity of Animal Crossing: New Horizons, the game makes a lot of sense for this type of stream. A number of politicians used the game last year to reach out to gamers, including AOC and President-Elect Joe Biden. Like Among Us, Animal Crossing: New Horizons was one of the biggest games of 2020, so it will be interesting to see whether or not the game (and Abrams) are able to attract attention in a similar manner. Regardless of how many viewers tune-in for the stream, it should be an interesting watch for those looking to find out more information on the Georgia run-offs, and those just looking to enjoy an Animal Crossing stream!

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is available exclusively on Nintendo Switch. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Are you a fan of Animal Crossing: New Horizons? Do you plan on tuning in for tonight's stream? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!