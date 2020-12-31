ANNO: Mutationem Delayed

ANNO: Mutationem publisher Lightning Games today announced the video game from developer ThinkingStars would be delayed further into 2021 for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. While the title is also intended to release for PC and potentially other platforms, no firm information about a new release timeline has been given.

"Our team wish to express our deepest apologies for having to make you wait a little longer for ANNO: Mutationem," the notice from Lightning Games reads in part. "After several weeks of discussion, we decided to postpone the release date of the PS4, PS4 Pro and PS5 versions to the third quarter of 2021."

Hi all! Some more info about our delay: -we will be postponing until Q3 2021 for PlayStation. -We got lots of awesome feedback for the demo, but it also showed us that our team needs more time. -More info for other platforms in 2021 https://t.co/oVtIqjrVU5 — ANNO: Mutationem (@AnnoMuta) December 31, 2020

The video game, which is described as a "2D-meets-3D cyberpunk world" with action-adventure and RPG elements, has been slowly gaining steam over the past year with an impressive showing at PlayStation's State of Play in August. It was also featured as part of PlayStation's China Hero Project, an initiative to "strongly support Chinese funded game developers (mainly start-ups) to enter the whole Chinese and global market."

ANNO: Mutationem is now set to release for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 in Q3 2021. It is also expected to release for PC and potentially other platforms. Previously, it had been expected to release earlier than that, and on PS4 this month, but it would appear that feedback from the recent demo showed just how much work was left to be done. You can check out all of our previous coverage of video games right here.

