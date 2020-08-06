PlayStation: How to Watch the New State of Play

✖

Today is the day! The recently announced PlayStation State of Play is set for later this day. While details on the exact content of today's State of Play are scarce, PlayStation has been pretty adamant from the start not to expect any major hardware announcements or the like.

Specifically, today's State of Play is set to go live today at 4PM ET/1PM PT. It is expected to last for around 40 minutes or so and largely focus on third-party video games for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation VR. According to PlayStation's announcement earlier this week, there will be a few PS5 game updates on third-party titles as well, but no major announcements for the next-gen console.

State of Play returns Thursday at 1:00pm Pacific! What to expect:

▪️ A focus on upcoming PS4 & PS VR games

▪️ A few quick check-ins on third-party and indie games from June’s PS5 showcase

▪️ No big PS5 announcements! Tune-in details: https://t.co/kgrDFZsHd2 pic.twitter.com/9AIPFnh3CT — PlayStation (@PlayStation) August 3, 2020

While there appears to be no placeholder video for the stream, it should go live on the official PlayStation Twitch and YouTube at the same time. Given that this State of Play is expected to largely focus on the current generation, it's hard to say exactly what might show up. It is rumored that the recently announced Crash Bandicoot sequel could show up, but that titles like this year's Call of Duty and the long-rumored Mass Effect remasters will not.

The PlayStation 5 is currently set to release Holidays 2020, though there is no definitive release date beyond that. At this point, the biggest chunks of information that we actually have about the upcoming next-gen console are its specs, the look of the base console, and its new controller, the DualSense. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the PlayStation 5 right here.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.