Another New Pokemon Pokopia Pre-Order Bonus Has Been Revealed (And It’s Pretty Good)

We’re now just about a month away from the release of Pokemon’s first life sim, Pokemon Pokopia. The game will also be the first Pokemon title to release exclusively for the Nintendo Switch 2. With March 5th approaching, fans still have a bit of time to pre-order a copy. Aside from ensuring you’re ready to play day one, pre-ordering Pokemon Pokopia also comes with a few pre-order bonus options. And now, another one has been added to the mix, as Best Buy confirms its own unique pre-order bonus offering for Pokopia. That makes a grand total of 3 different options for fans to choose.

The first site to list pre-orders for Pokemon Pokopia was, of course, The Pokemon Center. And in my opinion, that site’s bonus offering is still the best. But fans can now also choose to pre-order Pokopia from Amazon or Best Buy, each with their own unique bonus items on offer. So if you’re still considering whether to pre-order the next new Pokemon game, I’m here to break down the bonus options.

All Pokemon Pokopia Pre-Order Bonuses And Where to Get Them

Image courtesy of The Pokemon Company

Pokemon Pokopia releases on March 5th for the Nintendo Switch 2. Physical copies are available, though fans should note that they will receive a Game-Key Card for Pokopia. If you’re thinking of ordering early, you can secure a few perks for doing so, depending on where you buy.

Pokemon Center Pokemon Pokopia Pre-Order Bonus

If you’re a fan of Ditto, this is the obvious choice. When you pre-order Pokemon Pokopia from the Pokemon Center, you’ll get a Ditto Sitting Cutie plush. And don’t worry, it’s actual Ditto, not Pokopia‘s Human Ditto avatar. As of now, it looks like only physical copies of Pokemon Pokopia are available to pre-order from The Pokemon Center.

Best Buy Pokemon Pokopia Pre-Order Bonus

Image courtesy of Best Buy and The Pokemon Company

The most recently announced pre-order perk for Pokopia comes from Best Buy. And if you’re not a plushie fan, this is probably the second-best option. Ordering either a physical or digital copy of the game from Best Buy will get you a Pokemon Pokopia-themed canvas tote bag. The bag features characters from the game on the front and bag, and it’s honestly pretty cute.

Amazon Pokemon Pokopia Pre-Order Bonus

Many fans were less than excited by Amazon’s pre-order offer. But it is a unique bonus you can only get from the online retailer. If you order a physical copy of Pokopia from Amazon, you will get an in-game flat-leaf plant decoration item. Digital codes for Pokopia are also listed on the site, but without the pre-order bonus.

Though you can also pre-order Pokemon Pokopia from GameStop, the site does not currently list any special bonuses for doing so. Similarly, you can digitally pre-order from the Nintendo eShop, but there are no exclusive bonus items.

From the looks of it, players who pre-order Pokopia from any retailer will get an in-game Ditto rug. This will be redeemed via the Mystery Gift feature, which Pokopia will apparently carry over from main series entries. This item is mentioned in pre-order descriptions for the game on most sites, suggesting the code will go out to anyone who orders the game early.

