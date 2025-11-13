Pokemon Pokopia Reveals Its Own Pokemon Professor & New Gameplay Details with Extended Trailer

The first-ever Pokemon life sim, Pokemon Pokopia, was revealed earlier this year. The game’s initial reveal gave pretty big Minecraft vibes, but the actual gameplay details were pretty slim. Now, just a few days after officially confirming its March 5th release date, Pokemon Pokopia has a brand-new extended trailer. This 10-minute video digs deeper into what playing the first big Switch 2 game of 2026 will look like.

Pokemon Pokopia will release exclusively for the Switch 2 on March 5th, 2026. And thanks to the new trailer, we’ve got a much better sense of what the gameplay loop will look like. As previously revealed, Pokemon Pokopia will involve crafting and designing your own island paradise. Players will learn moves from fellow Pokemon to help them make their island more comfortable. But along with showcasing its very own Pokemon Professor, this new trailer reveals some serious Animal Crossing vibes.

New Pokemon Pokopia Trailer Confirms Pokemon Requests, Habitats, and More

This latest Pokemon Pokopia trailer digs into more specific details about the upcoming cozy Pokemon game. That includes introducing us to an unusual Tangrowth who serves as the game’s Pokemon Professor. Being guided on your Pokemon journey by a Professor is a core feature of the main series games, and it’s fun to see that Pokopia pays homage to this with its own literal Pokemon Professor. To get a sense of what’s to come in Pokemon Pokopia, you can check out the new extended gameplay trailer below:

Over the course of 10 minutes of gameplay footage, this latest trailer highlights the core features of the game. Players will need to craft specific habitats to attract different Pokemon to their island. And once they settle in, these Pokemon may have requests for the player to help them feel more at home. These requests will ask for specific changes to the environment to help Pokemon explore or even escape from certain areas. This definitely makes the game feel even more Animal Crossing-coded.

Of course, you don’t just fulfill requests for your Pokemon friends. They can help you complete tasks with their skills, as well. Teaming up with Pokemon will help you build certain structures or update key features of your island for a real community feel. You will also be able to join up with your friends via the game’s online multiplayer, including the option to join up with a friend who doesn’t own a copy of Pokemon Pokopia using GameShare.

If you’re worried about confusing your avatar for a friend’s, the trailer also confirms that not every Human Ditto will look the same. We now know for sure that Pokopia will feature character customization to change up the look of your character with different hairstyles, outfits, and more. Not only that, but you can decorate the spaces inside your buildings to design your space, as well.

Along with these newly expanded gameplay details, we also got a look at several new Pokemon that will be featured in the game. Alongside Professor Tangrowth, the trailer featured previously unconfirmed Pokemon, including Lapras, Pichu, Hitmonchan, Combee, Trubbish, and more. We also got to see Human Ditto fully transform into some of our Pokekmon friends, becoming Lapras to cross the seas and Dragonite to fly through the skies.

Clearly, the world of Pokemon we encounter in Pokemon Pokopia will be more diverse than it initially appeared. In fact, the very end of the trailer teases something even more mysterious – peculiar Pokemon unique to Pokopia. These include the ghostly Peakychu and Mosslax, the moss-covered Snorlax, who appeared at the tail end of the trailer, along with an unusual Smeargle. I don’t know about you, but I’m excited to uncover more about these unusual Pokemon inhabiting the island of Pokopia.

What do you think of Pokemon Pokopia so far?