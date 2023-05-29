Another PlayStation Showcase Reportedly Happening in 2023

PlayStation is reportedly planning another showcase later this year. The state of the video game industry has been a bit strange over the last four years or so. Before the pandemic in 2020, the industry was largely focused on these big events filled with spectacle typically during the summer at E3. This began to dwindle in the years leading up to the pandemic, but they were still a big focus. Once the pandemic did happen, everything transitioned to digital events and they started happening a bit more frequently too. You'd get smaller-scale events, but more frequently instead of one big show in the summer. For some this, has been underwhelming and led to a lot of disappointment.

The latest PlayStation Showcase had a lot of great games at it and featured the gameplay reveal of Marvel's Spider-Man 2, but it still left people with an empty feeling. It didn't have the wow factor of a lot of other PlayStation events from years past, which may partially be due to games like The Last of Us multiplayer game getting pulled from the event due to development troubles. Some also felt like the future of PlayStation's first party offerings remains unclear post-Spider-Man, but it seems like we may get more clarity soon. According to Kotaku's Ethan Gach, another PlayStation Showcase and a Nintendo showcase are planned for later this year. There's some ambiguity to Gach's tweet, as it could just be more PlayStation State of Plays which could be anything from a rapid fire of new game reveals or a deep dive on an upcoming game we know of like Marvel's Spider-Man 2.

Sources are telling me both PlayStation AND Nintendo will have additional digital showcases this year.



Either way, it seems like there's more to come. Showcases have seemingly become an infrequent thing with Sony not having one at all last year. We'll see if that changes in the future, but perhaps PlayStation had to hold some reveals for various reasons and plans to make up for that later in the year with another Showcase.

