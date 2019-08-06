Anthem Finally Adds The Cataclysm in Massive Update

Anthem has certainly had one of the rockiest launches in recent memory, with everything from its poor reception to the developers themselves struggling with creating the game due to some behind-the-scenes scenarios. That said, this hasn’t stopped BioWare from trying to make things right, but they haven’t exactly been vocal as of late. Players who have stuck around as well as those who have been watching from afar have all been waiting on the Cataclysm event to begin, but the devs haven’t said much. However, that has now changed as a massive update has arrived for Anthem and it includes the long-awaited Cataclysm.

Update 1.3.0 has finally arrive for Anthem players. It not only includes the Cataclysm event that many have been waiting for, but also a plethora of other goodies, including a host of bug fixes, weapon changes, item tweaks, and so much more. “A Cataclysm is a themed, season-long event that offers unique rewards and challenges for its duration, and leaves Bastion changed when it ends,” reads the game’s website.

New weapons, new missions, and a whole new way to play. Learn more about the Cataclysm in the Dev Diary here: pic.twitter.com/HbM9loadlJ — Anthem (@anthemgame) August 6, 2019

For those who have completed the “Incursion” mission, the Cataclysm will be available and contain the following:

“Battle Vara Brom and her forces in a dangerous new game mode that evolves over time. Teamwork is heavily encouraged as you battle against the dangerous environment and time itself, unlock secrets, and master the Cataclysm to earn all new rewards and rank up the leaderboard.”

Inversions – Sets of gameplay modifiers that impact how you face the challenges of the Cataclysm.

Leaderboards – Finishing content in the Cataclysm mode adds to your score. Your score is updated to the leaderboard at the end of your run.

Seasonal Currency – Complete challenges and content to earn Minor and Major Crystals. Spend that currency on the rewards in the Seasonal Store.

Seasonal Store – A new store that features time-limited rewards for purchase with the seasonal currency.

You can read the full patch notes for update 1.3.0 right here. As for Anthem itself, the game is available now on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. For more on the title, check out some of our previous coverage.