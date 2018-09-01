Anthem Demo Release Date Revealed

Anthem’s previously-announced demo will launch on February 1, developer BioWare has revealed during today’s Anthem PAX West 2018 panel.

Arriving on February 1 will put the demo exactly three weeks ahead of the game’s full release, and thus, the demo will be a complete demo of the final product, not simply a beta test shrouded as a demo.

Details on the nature of the demo – such as its length – haven’t been revealed, but it will presumably be of the game’s opening hours. Or maybe not. Who knows. Concrete details should arrive closer to February though.

In the build-up to said demo, BioWare plans on holding beta tests, though this won’t be as open as the demo. Details on said tests will be provided as they draw closer.

The demo will release on each of the game’s platforms – PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One – however, in order to gain access you will need to either pre-order a copy of the game or be subscribed to EA Access/Origin Access Premier. In other words, if you aren’t subscribed to EA’s games service or don’t want to pre-order, you won’t be seeing Anthem three weeks before launch.

To accompany the release date announcement of the demo, BioWare also revealed a brand-new trailer focused on the game’s story, its innovative storytelling techniques, and its shared, dynamic world.

Anthem is poised to release on February 22 via the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One.

For all the recent news and media on the game, check out our previous coverage of the title by clicking here. Or if it’s simply more information about Anthem and its premise you’re after, then here’s a brief overview:

“In Anthem, up to four friends can unravel the world’s mysteries and take on its most fearsome challenges together. Shared danger means shared glory, and successful Freelancers will all be richly rewarded for successful exploits. Throughout their adventure, players can outfit their Freelancers with powerful Javelin exosuits, each of which are equipped with unique weapons and abilities. Players can also customize their Javelin with gear they earn and craft throughout the adventure, and leave a lasting mark on the world.”