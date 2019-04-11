Here Are ‘Anthem’s Elysian Cache Rewards

Anthem has officially received its newest update from the development team at BioWare, and while it may have contained a plethora of bug fixes and new additions to the mix, the Elysian Caches are of particular interest to many players. For those who don’t know, these caches will be filled with goodies for players to acquire upon completing a Stronghold. In order to open the Elysian Cache awaiting you, however, you’ll need to have an Elysian Key, which is obtained by completing daily challenges. While there won’t be armor within these loot drops, there will be a host of other rewards, which have been outlined on the game’s website.

“Elysian Caches each contain one of 162 possible vanity or crafting items, and four caches will appear at the end of each Stronghold,” reads the Anthem website. “Everyone in your squad will be able to get the rewards from all the chests – if, of course, you have the right keys.” They go on to note that players will be able to save up keys to open all four chests themselves, or they can team up with others and all contribute a key.

It’s worth pointing out that Elysian Caches will not be part of the game forever, as noted on the website, so you’ll want to grab all of the glorious rewards while you can. Speaking of which, here’s a list of the possible rewards you can obtain through the Elysian Caches:

Decal: High Guard

Decal: Twin Fangs

Decal: Skull Sign

Decal: End Times

Decal: Rattle and Bite

Decal: Inside Out

Decal: Down With Decay

Decal: Arch and Cross

Decal: Spear and Shield

Decal: Power Source

Decal: Overcast

Decal: Gear Thing

Decal: Face the Threat

Decal: Spin Grabbit

Decal: Grabbit Now

Decal: All Ears

Decal: War Bird

Decal: Emperor’s Blade

Decal: First One In

Decal: Riverbank

Decal: Venerable Signet

Decal: Laughing Skull

Decal: In Your Guts

Decal: Ribcage Chorus

Decal: Wasting Away

Decal: Bone Collector

Decal: Snapshot

Decal: Aim High

Decal: Hunting Party

Decal: Old Guard

Decal: Wild Song

Decal: Underdeep

Decal: Marching Orders

Decal: Dark Flight

Decal: Wyvern Sighting

Decal: Crawler Marked

Decal: Skorpion Echo

Decal: Warning Markings

Decal: Tracker

Decal: Sharp Teeth

Decal: Badge of Conflict

Decal: Crosspath

Decal: Final Hand

Decal: Hazardous Waste

Decal: Core Belief

Decal: Coat of Armor

Decal: Best Left Alone

Decal: Borderline

Decal: Three-Armed Reach

Decal: Enemy Sighted

Graphic: Old Ways

Fabric: Silk Geometric Thorns

Fabric: Cotton Hammer Stroke

Fabric: Vinyl Sun Tiled 2

Fabric: Nylon Triangle Flakes

Fabric: Dots

Fabric: Vinyl

Fabric: Jersey

Leather: Diamond

Leather: Dusty

Victory: Shy Thanks

Victory: Super Chest Roar

Arrival: Breakdance

Arrival: Flex 2

Arrival: Fearsome Enter

Emote: Hip Hop

Emote: Throat Threaten

Wrap: Death Rattle

Decal: Sonic Boom

Decal: Splashdown

Decal: Mind’s Eye

Decal: Fast Flight

Decal: Dagger Gaze

Crafting Material bundles, including Masterwork Embers, Chimeric Compounds, Chimeric Alloys, Weapon Parts, Ranger Parts, Storm Part, Interceptor Parts and Colossus Parts

Anthem is currently available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. For more on BioWare’s newest IP, check out some of our previous coverage right here.

What do you think about all of this? Do you believe the rewards offered through the Elysian Caches are a bit lackluster? What do you hope to see offered in the future? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!

