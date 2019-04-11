Here Are ‘Anthem’s Elysian Cache Rewards

Anthem has officially received its newest update from the development team at BioWare, and while it may have contained a plethora of bug fixes and new additions to the mix, the Elysian Caches are of particular interest to many players. For those who don’t know, these caches will be filled with goodies for players to acquire upon completing a Stronghold. In order to open the Elysian Cache awaiting you, however, you’ll need to have an Elysian Key, which is obtained by completing daily challenges. While there won’t be armor within these loot drops, there will be a host of other rewards, which have been outlined on the game’s website.
“Elysian Caches each contain one of 162 possible vanity or crafting items, and four caches will appear at the end of each Stronghold,” reads the Anthem website. “Everyone in your squad will be able to get the rewards from all the chests – if, of course, you have the right keys.” They go on to note that players will be able to save up keys to open all four chests themselves, or they can team up with others and all contribute a key.
Videos by ComicBook.com
It’s worth pointing out that Elysian Caches will not be part of the game forever, as noted on the website, so you’ll want to grab all of the glorious rewards while you can. Speaking of which, here’s a list of the possible rewards you can obtain through the Elysian Caches:
- Decal: High Guard
- Decal: Twin Fangs
- Decal: Skull Sign
- Decal: End Times
- Decal: Rattle and Bite
- Decal: Inside Out
- Decal: Down With Decay
- Decal: Arch and Cross
- Decal: Spear and Shield
- Decal: Power Source
- Decal: Overcast
- Decal: Gear Thing
- Decal: Face the Threat
- Decal: Spin Grabbit
- Decal: Grabbit Now
- Decal: All Ears
- Decal: War Bird
- Decal: Emperor’s Blade
- Decal: First One In
- Decal: Riverbank
- Decal: Venerable Signet
- Decal: Laughing Skull
- Decal: In Your Guts
- Decal: Ribcage Chorus
- Decal: Wasting Away
- Decal: Bone Collector
- Decal: Snapshot
- Decal: Aim High
- Decal: Hunting Party
- Decal: Old Guard
- Decal: Wild Song
- Decal: Underdeep
- Decal: Marching Orders
- Decal: Dark Flight
- Decal: Wyvern Sighting
- Decal: Crawler Marked
- Decal: Skorpion Echo
- Decal: Warning Markings
- Decal: Tracker
- Decal: Sharp Teeth
- Decal: Badge of Conflict
- Decal: Crosspath
- Decal: Final Hand
- Decal: Hazardous Waste
- Decal: Core Belief
- Decal: Coat of Armor
- Decal: Best Left Alone
- Decal: Borderline
- Decal: Three-Armed Reach
- Decal: Enemy Sighted
- Graphic: Old Ways
- Fabric: Silk Geometric Thorns
- Fabric: Cotton Hammer Stroke
- Fabric: Vinyl Sun Tiled 2
- Fabric: Nylon Triangle Flakes
- Fabric: Dots
- Fabric: Vinyl
- Fabric: Jersey
- Leather: Diamond
- Leather: Dusty
- Victory: Shy Thanks
- Victory: Super Chest Roar
- Arrival: Breakdance
- Arrival: Flex 2
- Arrival: Fearsome Enter
- Emote: Hip Hop
- Emote: Throat Threaten
- Wrap: Death Rattle
- Decal: Sonic Boom
- Decal: Splashdown
- Decal: Mind’s Eye
- Decal: Fast Flight
- Decal: Dagger Gaze
- Crafting Material bundles, including Masterwork Embers, Chimeric Compounds, Chimeric Alloys, Weapon Parts, Ranger Parts, Storm Part, Interceptor Parts and Colossus Parts
Anthem is currently available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. For more on BioWare’s newest IP, check out some of our previous coverage right here.
What do you think about all of this? Do you believe the rewards offered through the Elysian Caches are a bit lackluster? What do you hope to see offered in the future? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!
—–
Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.
In this latest episode, we talk about Dragon Ball Super maybe returning, we’re breaking down Kofi’s trip to the set of Godzilla: King of the Monsters and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!