Anthem End Game Content Will Be “Satisfying” and “Really Important,” Says BioWare

BioWare is trying something new this go around, dipping their toes once more into online play since their Star Wars entries. Though Anthem has been met with confusion and a little anger from the Mass Effect community, from what we’ve gotten our hands on ourselves this past month – it was way more fun than any of us expected. The Co-op shooter promises fun for both friends and solo players, with of course that RPG flare they are most known for.

Like with all new directions, gamers are scared for the unknown when their favourite developers are involved, but BioWare members have gone above and beyond to assuage those worries. The latest discussion is about the endgame for the upcoming title, with BioWare’s Ben Scott taking the lead.

Scott took to Reddit recently to discuss his own part on the upcoming adventure, specifically the endgame. To be very clear, without being spoilery, here’s what he had to say about their approach to the end all be all game that really never ends:

The end game is important! Like really important!

The end game gets more important the day after launch.

Replayability is a core goal of the content.

The community is going to help us improve, shape, and drive the long-term direction of the end game content. You have NO choice! 🙂 We will involve you and we will listen to you!

The end game should be accessible to as much of the community as possible. BUT it shouldn’t be watered down in the name of accessibility!

Content can be difficult, exciting, rewarding, and still be accessible.

It should NOT foster toxicity or elitism.

It SHOULD reward achievement, skill, and mastery.

Easy to understand, difficult to master.

Puzzles, secrets, and discovery is cool!

It looks like they went in with eyes wide open regarding some of the uglier aspects of online play, specifically with toxicity and elitism. It will be interesting to see what they have in store, but just from the little bit we’ve gotten to play, they have reason to be proud.

He signed off with a meaningful message to fans about mistakes and moving forward by saying, “Real talk – We will make mistakes! But with the help of the community, we will also make it great! We have a lot to prove and show you as we get closer to launch. We look forward to showing everyone our plans, then listening to your feedback and your ideas!”