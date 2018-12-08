‘Anthem’: Get to Know the Characters

Even though BioWare is doing things a bit differently with their latest IP Anthem, that doesn’t mean there isn’t still an incredible story and amazing new characters to meet. We recently had a chance to sit down with the studio to talk a little more about who players will connect with the most in their online journey.

There are four characters in particular that players will be intimately familiar with, and these are the faces we’ve seen in numerous trailers. But who are they exactly? We learned a little more about them including which one is producer Mike Gamble’s favorite!

Let’s start with Haluk! Haluk is a lovable friend and a retired freelancer. He doesn’t go outside of Fort Tarsis as much as he used to, but he’s still a valuable asset to the team and to you as the player. The developers also teased that there is a very long history between the player and himself and that relationship is evident in their interactions between one another.

Another character that players will come to rely on is Faye. Faye is known as a Cyper, someone who is trained to use Anthem equipment for operational purposes. She’s also the voice inside your head and she’s there to keep you safe. She also happens to be Gamble’s favorite of all of the characters we’ll meet.

Owen is newer to the group, though no less enthusiastic. He’s ambitious, but he doesn’t let that get in the way of his happy-go-lucky attitude. His character is unique in the way that he sees a bigger picture despite his more humorous approach to life, and he wants to be a part of that bigger picture immensely.

He is also a Cypher, like Faye, but the two couldn’t be more different. He’s outgoing and he is known for shooing away tradition to do things his own way. Gamble laughed when talking about Owen, saying quite frankly “he’s just cool.”

Matthias is a little more of a mystery. He’s an arcanist that is absolutely enthralled by Shaper technology. He also suffers from a mysterious ailment, one that has caused him to build a wall around himself and to be seen in a negative light by his fellow arcanists.

