‘Anthem’: How to Clean Your Javelin With New Wear States

We’ve all seen those incredible Javelins from BioWare’s Anthem, but unfortunately – that’s not what you get in the game. At least not at first. Luckily, there’s a way to get the spiffiest of armor sets, but you’re going to have to work for it which makes customization an even more rewarding feeling.

When players first start off following the opening cinematic, their Javelin is broken down looking, rusty, and just old. If you’re like me and couldn’t wait to get that customization on, that dirty wear state could be an annoyance. Luckily, it’s temporary (unless you like the rustic look).

You can customize your Javelin anytime you want with new materials and color schemes, but the Wear States option is very limited when first starting out. You’ll start out with Old and Dirty options, but can later earn Standard, New, and Clean Wear States. To do so is simple: Improve your Alliance ranking with the Freelancer Faction.

Contract completion, story progression, certain codex unlocks all help to increase your loyalty standing with the Freelancers. Yarrow will be your easiest bet, taking contracts from him off of the big board where he and Owen hang out.

Other people to talk to that will help you unlock those Wear States faster include:

Aunt Cardea

Haluk

Jani

Jarek Arnel

Lienn

Marelda

Mathias

Max

Neeso Giles

Prospero

Sayrna

Sev

Yarrow

From there, you’ll have a shiny new Wear State which each level up and then the customization party can really get started:

A javelin’s paint job is made up of two parts: paint and materials.

Materials change the texture of your javelin, making it look metallic, leathery, and everything in between. Each javelin is broken into six areas that can be assigned their own materials, so you can have multiple textures across a suit.

You can pair different paints and materials to create a truly unique javelin. Want to use battle-stained canvas and neon orange leather on the same suit? No problem.

You can add five character animations to your loadout, including an arrival animation, a victory pose, and three emotes.

Anthem is now available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.