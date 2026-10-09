Two Games in Classic PC Series Go 95% Off Before They Are Permanently Removed From Steam

Two games in a classic PC series are set to be discounted by 95% before they are permanently removed from Steam later this month. In other words, they will be available for $1.99 rather than $34.99 until October 23. On October 23, not only will the discounts expire, but each game will disappear from Steam. Those who own said games will retain them in their library, but those who don’t will no longer have any option to purchase them unless they return in the future. To this end, Steam users who don’t own them before this deadline may sacrifice their chance to ever own them, at least on Steam.

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In addition to a limited-time free game download, Steam users have a limited time to grab, and grab at a discount, both modern Leisure Suit Larry games: Leisure Suit Larry: Wet Dreams Don’t Dry and its sequel Leisure Suit Larry: Wet Dreams Dry Twice. While the discounts have been announced by developer CrazyBunch/publisher Assemble Entertainment, they aren’t live yet, but are set to go live sometime today. As for why both games are being removed from Steam, we do not know. It is presumably the end of some publishing agreement. The pair of games aren’t very old, having been released in 2018 and 2020, respectively. There could be some licensing expiring, but it’s odd they would expire at the same time rather than staggered, given the two years that separate them. So, it’s probably not due to licenses. Whatever the case, the games are being delisted. Right now, there is no word on their console versions being delisted, but surely that is coming as well.

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A 2010s/2020s Reboot of a Classic PC Series

The Leisure Suit Larry is a risque video game series that dates all the way back to 1987 and has cemented itself as a cult classic over the years, primarily with an older audience. After many releases, the series went dormant in 2009, before returning 9 years later with a reboot, Leisure Suit Larry: Wet Dreams Don’t Dry, followed by a direct sequel in the form of Leisure Suit Larry: Wet Dreams Dry Twice in 2020. The first game earned a 72 on Metacritic, while its sequel earned a 73. Meanwhile, on Steam, the first game has an 85% approval rating with Steam users, while the second game has an 82% approval rating. Both equal out to a “Very Positive” rating, the second-best rating possible on the Valve platform.

As you may know, developer CrazyBunch effectively closed in 2024, but this shouldn’t have impacted the publishing rights Assemble Entertainment had. It may have made renewing said rights challenging, if not impossible, but as noted, you’d expect the publishing rights for each game to have separate deadlines, so this doesn’t appear to be a publishing rights issue. Whatever the case, those on Steam who want the games have a few weeks to get them.