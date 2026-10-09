Nintendo Boss Responds to Speculation About GTA 6 Releasing on Switch 2

Nintendo of America’s new president Devon Pritchard has officially responded to ongoing speculation that Grand Theft Auto 6 could eventually release on Switch 2. While GTA 6 will initially only be available on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S when it arrives next month, many have wondered if Rockstar would end up porting the game to Nintendo’s hardware at some point down the road. Now, Pritchard herself has acknowledged these ongoing questions, but hasn’t said anything definitive on the matter.

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Speaking to Variety, Pritchard said, perhaps as expected, that the choice to bring Grand Theft Auto 6 to Switch 2 isn’t up to those at Nintendo. Instead, the decision is one that rests with developer Rockstar Games and its parent company, Take-Two Interactive. While this is true to some degree, Pritchard remained dodgy about whether or not Nintendo has even levied Rockstar to develop the game for Switch 2, which past reports have indicated has happened behind the scenes.

“That’s going to be a conversation for Take-Two and Rockstar, but nothing to announce on my end at this time,” Pritchard said simply on the matter.

Although Pritchard’s comments don’t amount to much, she did confirm in a roundabout way that Grand Theft Auto 6 would very much be allowed to launch on Switch 2. Although Nintendo is often considered a family-first company, Pritchard made clear that mature titles for older audiences are very much welcome in its ecosystem. To that end, if Rockstar did opt to port GTA 6 to Switch 2, it shouldn’t receive any pushback from Nintendo, at least in theory.

“We have historically said that Nintendo is for ages 5 to 95, and that continues to be true,” she added. “We want to provide a diversity in terms of the types of experiences that you can have on the game system, and that’s really important for us.”

Likely the biggest question tied to Grand Theft Auto 6 and its potential to land on Switch 2 would come with the compromises Rockstar would have to make to allow the game to perform on the hardware. Although the Switch 2 has far more power when compared to the original Switch, it’s still underpowered in comparison to the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. As a result, Rockstar would surely have to fine-tune GTA 6 for Switch 2 a fair bit to get it operating on the platform. While it’s certainly possible for Rockstar to make this happen, the studio may not want to put the time and resources into such a port any time soon.

For now, Grand Theft Auto 6 is only a little more than a month out from its initial release date of November 19th. To stay up to date on everything with the game leading up to its arrival, be sure to continue following our coverage here on ComicBook.