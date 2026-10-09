Dragon’s Dogma 2: Dark Arisen Is A Fantastic Expansion That Doesn’t Quite Fix Everything (Review)

When Dragon’s Dogma 2 launched in 2024, Capcom delivered one of the most fascinating open-world RPGs in years, but also one of the most frustrating. Its unpredictable encounters, satisfying combat, and vast world encouraged exploration. But it suffered from repetitive enemies, questionable design decisions, and an underwhelming narrative. The end result was something that never reached its full potential, and this is where the Dark Arisen DLC comes in two years later. Much like the original game’s expansion, it greatly builds upon the base game and improves many of its areas.

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And just like the original Dark Arisen, Dragon’s Dogma 2: Dark Arisen is also largely successful. A massive new region, expanded combat mechanics, challenging bosses, and a more compelling progression system make returning to Capcom’s fantasy world incredibly appealing. However, despite these improvements, Dark Arisen still struggles with familiar problems, including inconsistent enemy variety and questionable equipment progression. The result is an excellent addition that brings Dragon’s Dogma 2 closer to its potential, even if it doesn’t completely realize it.

Rating: 4 out of 5

Pros Cons Norgan is a fantastic new region that rewards and encourages exploration. Enemy variety remains limited, with too many familiar encounters. Expanded combat skills add greater depth and build variety. Randomized Relic gear can make existing equipment obsolete. Challenging bosses make combat more exciting. Some new dungeons feel repetitive and lack complexity. Improved loot and progression systems encourage experimentation. The narrative still feels lackluster compared to the world.

Norgan Is Everything Dragon’s Dogma 2’s Exploration Should Be

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Exploration has always been one of the greatest strengths of Dragon’s Dogma 2 and what always kept me coming back. The game encourages natural exploration with few markers and objectives, and this is true in Dark Arisen. Norgan is a vast, snow-covered region filled with mountains, dangerous wilderness, abandoned structures, and secrets waiting to be discovered. What makes the environment especially impressive is how naturally it encourages exploration. Traveling often became an adventure of its own, even more than the base game.

A seemingly ordinary mountain passage can lead to an elaborate network of tunnels, while venturing away from the main path can reveal hidden encounters and valuable rewards. Rather than relying entirely on the size of its world, Dark Arisen emphasizes environmental complexity, making its wilderness feel considerably more rewarding to investigate. There is a genuine sense that something interesting could be waiting around every corner. The region also introduces environmental challenges that distinguish it from the warmer landscapes of Vermund and Battahl. As players venture deeper into Norgan, increasingly harsh temperatures and dangerous blizzards become obstacles of their own, forcing the player to think differently about how they travel.

Fortunately, Dark Arisen doesn’t sacrifice its narrative in pursuit of exploration. The expansion introduces Eir and the mysterious Fallen Dragon, establishing a new storyline that gradually reveals the history of Norgan and the civilization that once inhabited it. The story benefits from stronger pacing and a more consistent supporting cast, particularly as players establish camps and repeatedly interact with characters throughout their journey. These relationships give the adventure a sense of continuity that the original campaign occasionally lacked, and although the narrative still isn’t particularly impressive, it provides enough to keep players invested between expeditions.

Expanded Combat and Progression Make Every Encounter More Rewarding

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While exploration provides the foundation for Dark Arisen, combat remains its greatest attraction. Dragon’s Dogma 2 already featured one of my favorite combat systems, even if it had an uneven difficulty curve. As players became stronger, many encounters gradually lost their challenge, making exploration less threatening. Dark Arisen addresses this problem by introducing tougher enemies and demanding boss encounters that encourage players to think carefully about their equipment and party composition.

These improvements are particularly noticeable in the expansion’s larger encounters. Bosses are more challenging, forcing me to pay more attention to position and strategy. Where before I could brute force enemies, I had to be more tactical, especially playing as a squishy mage. Throughout Dark Arisen, I found myself enjoying the additional challenges, and this is where the DLC shone, especially as I watched my pawns climb massive monsters to bring them down.

Of course, Dark Arisen also added new vocation abilities and equipment customization that expanded character and Pawn building. The expanded options brought so much more diversity to how I played. You would think with more slots I would have more freedom, but it actually made it harder for me to decide on what spells I wanted to equip. Equipment modifiers bring further diversity and build creativity, and I found myself constantly switching up how I explored and fought my way through Norgan. I also loved the new Relic Appraisal system because it encouraged combat and exploration and the random weapons they grant.

Dark Arisen Is a Major Improvement, but Some Problems Remain

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Despite everything Dark Arisen gets right, it doesn’t completely solve the issues that the base game had. I still found the creatures and variations to be repetitive, even in Norgan with its new enemies. More variety would have been welcome, though the bosses were fantastic. The new equipment system also has its drawbacks. Randomized Relic gear makes finding loot exciting, but its increased power can quickly make existing weapons and armor obsolete. Furthermore, the inability to improve these items through traditional blacksmithing makes the previous progression system less relevant.

Some changes also come with trade-offs. Expanded fast travel options, including the Eternal Ferrystone, make navigating the world more convenient, but they also discourage natural exploration, which is half the fun of Dragon’s Dogma 2. Regardless, Dark Arisen represents a major improvement. Norgan is an excellent setting, expanded combat mechanics provide greater flexibility, and tougher enemies restore a sense of danger that the original campaign sometimes lacked. The additional dungeons and equipment options also provide plenty of reasons to experiment with different builds and revisit familiar locations.

Dragon’s Dogma 2: Dark Arisen is an excellent expansion that makes an already enjoyable RPG all the better. It does have its shortcomings and doesn’t fix all the original’s problems, but they rarely overshadow its accomplishments. More importantly, Dark Arisen understands what makes Dragon’s Dogma special: the freedom to venture into an unfamiliar world and discover adventures through exploration. Returning players will find plenty of reasons to jump back in, while those disappointed by the original game’s difficulty and progression may finally discover the experience they wanted. It doesn’t fix everything, but Dark Arisen is a fantastic adventure that makes the game worth playing again or for the first time.

A PS5 copy of Dragon’s Dogma 2: Dark Arisen was provided by the publisher for the purpose of this review.