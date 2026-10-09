Hellraiser: Revival Is So Explicit That a YouTuber Has Been Banned for Simply Uploading Gameplay

A prominent YouTuber has had their channel permanently banned after uploading new gameplay footage from the recently released Hellraiser: Revival. Prior to its launch this week, previous trailers for Saber Interactive’s Hellraiser game made it clear that the title would feature quite a bit of explicit content. Not only did Revival get rated for gratuitous blood and gore, but it also features quite a bit of overt sexual content to go along with full-blown nudity. And despite uploading footage from Revival that would allow it to adhere to YouTube’s guidelines, that didn’t prevent one user from seeing their channel unceremoniously deleted.

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According to French YouTuber j0nathan, his channel, which contains nearly 200,000 subscribers, was banned on the video platform following the upload of content from Hellraiser: Revival. The video in question happened to feature one of the game’s moments that prominently contains nudity, which is disallowed on YouTube. However, j0nathan explained that they blurred out all instances of nudity in the game to make the footage okay to be shared on YouTube. Despite this, YouTube still quickly levied a ban against his channel after not giving any sort of warning beforehand.

“By featuring gameplay from the game Hellraiser: Revival, YouTube had my video removed for ‘nudity’ due to a short scene in the intro that I had blurred, then completely deleted my entire channel, wiping out 10 years of hard work!” j0nathan wrote. “The kicker: numerous videos of the game are available on the platform with that infamous scene uncensored, some even racking up over 30,000 views.”

Although this ban happened yesterday, j0nathan reports that YouTube still has not contacted him whatsoever about regranting access to his channel. He also criticized the platform for many of its automated systems that allow bans like this to happen, asking whether or not any humans work at YouTube.

Given the fact that this situation continues to become more high-profile by the hour, there’s a chance that YouTube could end up responding, either publicly or to j0nathan privately, at some point in the future. However, based on what we’ve seen from YouTube in the past with matters like this, there’s no guarantee that j0nathan will end up being given access back to his channel.

As for Hellraiser: Revival, the new first-person horror game is available now across PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch 2, and PC. For more on Revival, you can check out our official review right here.

How do you feel about this ongoing ordeal with YouTube and Hellraiser: Revival? And do you think that j0nathan will ultimately end up getting his channel back? Be sure to let me know all of your own thoughts down in the comments section.