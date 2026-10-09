Ace Combat 8 Just Broke a New Record in the Franchise’s 31-Year History

Bandai Namco has plenty of reasons to celebrate following the release of Ace Combat 8: Wings of Theve, but the most obvious is its glowing reviews. It currently sits at an 87 on Metacritic, nearly matching the record set by Ace Combat 04: Shattered Skies. The game has received widespread praise and is considered one of the greatest entries in the series, as well as one of the best flight simulators. But that isn’t all that the game has done. Bandai Namco has revealed that Ace Combat 8 has passed a major milestone, something that hasn’t been done in the legendary series’ 31-year run.

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According to an announcement from Bandai Namco, Ace Combat 8: Wings of Theve sold more than one million copies during its first week on the market. This makes it the fastest-selling entry in the series to reach that milestone, surpassing every previous installment. The publisher celebrated the achievement with a message thanking fans for their continued support while promising additional updates. For a franchise that has historically been seen as niche, this is an incredible accomplishment. The seven years between Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown and Ace Combat 8 have done little to curb fans’ enthusiasm for the series.

Ace Combat 8: Wings of Theve’s Record Sales Could Signal a New Era for the Franchise

Bandai Namco shared the announcement through its official social media accounts, expressing appreciation for the game’s growing community. “We express our gratitude to all the ace pilots around the world and will continue to release updates to ensure you keep enjoying the game, so please continue to support us,” the publisher stated. To commemorate the achievement, Bandai Namco has released a special wallpaper featuring Tasha, which fans can download from the official Ace Combat website.

Join the ranks of over 1 million Aces in the spectacular skies of Strangereal. A high-flying flight shooter with "the best aerial combat the series has ever had" according to @IGN.



ACE COMBAT 8: WINGS OF THEVE is available now! https://t.co/LpM9ZwA19t pic.twitter.com/taeecLSzGv — Bandai Namco US (@BandaiNamcoUS) October 9, 2026

The milestone becomes even more impressive when compared to the performance of Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown. Released in January 2019, the previous installment eventually became the best-selling game in the franchise, accumulating 7.5 million sales worldwide. However, that success developed gradually, with the game taking more than a year to reach two million copies sold. Bandai Namco has not provided an exact timeline for when Ace Combat 7 reached its first million, making direct comparisons difficult.

Although the company has not outlined the specifics of its upcoming updates, the statement indicates that additional support is planned. Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown received several post-launch updates and DLC, including a crossover with Top Gun: Maverick. With the success Ace Combat 8 has found, there is little doubt we will see DLC released for it as well.

For longtime fans, the achievement is particularly encouraging because the series has never truly been mainstream. Its strong early sales certainly show a lot of promise, but it does not guarantee that Ace Combat 8 will eventually surpass its predecessor. Reaching 7.5 million sales would require substantial momentum beyond its initial release, particularly as the excitement surrounding launch begins to settle. If Bandai Namco continues supporting the game with updates and additional content, Ace Combat 8 could introduce even more players to a series that deserves greater recognition.