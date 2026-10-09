After 29 Years, One RPG Still Remains an Influential Pillar of Its Genre (And Is More Popular Than Ever)

The RPG genre is arguably the oldest in gaming, with multiple legendary titles and series still inspiring great games today. Award winners like Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 or constantly modified classics like The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim wouldn’t exist without influences from early PC translations of tabletop RPGs, such as D&D. One of the best examples of this relationship is found in a franchise that still remained popular today, even nearly three decades after its first title revolutionized how CRPG titles could work.

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Games like Baldur’s Gate 3 have brought back the appeal of CRPGs, but for a time, the copying of tabletop game structures was only the early stages of digitizing those experiences. RPGs would later evolve with games like Final Fantasy or Dragon Quest, establishing formulas that became staples of multiple series over time. However, western RPGs likely could not exist as they do now without the decisions made surrounding one 1997 game that fans still look back upon fondly.

Fallout Released In October 1997 As An Incredibly Detailed CRPG Set In A Dystopian Future

There are few games as influential as the original Fallout, which released in October 1997 to great critical acclaim, with it still be considered the pinnacle of CRPGs for its time. This game helped establish the Fallout setting, with the world consisting of a post-apocalyptic nuclear wasteland where communities dealt with the titular fallout of civilization. Everything from Fallout‘s classic Vaults, Super Mutants, certain factions like the Brotherhood of Steel, monsters, and “war never changes” mantra all came from that first game. As one of the first big CRPGs, the retro-futuristic aesthetic of Fallout made it incredibly memorable, leading to its long-lasting nature.

Long before studio Bethesda turned Fallout into the open-world, first-person RPG we know about today, the original CRPG was a top-down adventure with far more detail than any game in its genre that came before it. Players could talk to almost every NPC in the world, embarking on numerous side quests and forming relationships in ways that many believed was beyond the capacity of any digital game during that era. In a time dominated by short arcade experiences, Fallout was one of several exceptions for those who owned a PC, being one of the few solo gaming titles that set up a single-player adventure with deep personalization and freedom of choice.

The detail of Fallout came through its S.P.E.C.I.A.L. system, which distributed your character’s stats into Strength, Perception, Endurance, Charisma, Intelligence, Agility, and Luck. Much like D&D, these ability scores helped define what your character was good at, but it also impacted other areas of the game, such as dialogue options. With Fallout not being very linear, players had to use their skills in unique ways to find out how their specific character build could solve certain problems. In many ways, this relationship between stats and multiple quest outcomes created a foundation for how modern RPGs operate, with titles like BG3 and Fallout: New Vegas sticking to that idea strongly.

The decisions you made in Fallout had lasting impact too, as often a choice you made about a certain settlement would cascade into a dramatic outcome by the end of the game. No two adventures in Fallout looked quite the same, fulfilling the fantasy of a role-playing experience way more than other games were able to accomplish. While the gameplay mechanics of the first Fallout are certainly dated, it’s ability to set up multiple solutions for different situations makes engaging with the game still enjoyable almost 30 years later.

Character Building Within A Nuclear Wasteland Would Set The Stage For An Evergreen Series

The character building in Fallout is part of why the first game is remembered so well, as the way players could tweak stats manifested in more than just crunchy numbers for tabletop-style combat. For example, if you made your character have almost no Intelligence, their dialogue would almost be a broken mess of English or primal grunts that were hilarious to witness. On the other hand, that character would likely have broken Strength or Agility to brute force their way through problems high Intelligence characters would struggle in. Being able to engage in a large, open-ended world with that kind of personalized character was very appealing to audiences, helping Fallout endure and become a series.

The tone of Fallout was also immaculate to pair with your custom character. More often than not, scenarios in Fallout were based around ambiguous ideas of right and wrong, rather than a black-and-white approach often seen in D&D or other tabletop adventures. Quests in Fallout rarely had a clear outcome, instead depending on the player’s judgement based on the story being told. The mature themes of these quests also helped elevate Fallout‘s desperate atmosphere in the nuclear wasteland, an identity that would remain with the series’ future permanently.

The non-linear approach to world building and often funny characters or situations the player found themselves in also helped to give Fallout an identity. The union of custom character building and morally grey decision making is something other games have tried to emulate, but rarely to the same level of detail as the CRPG that started that trend. In fact, the first Fallout is still talked about due to how deeply all its systems work with one another, creating an almost perfect sandbox only held back by dated gameplay that was revolutionary for the late 90’s.

What is your favorite Fallout game, and why? Let us know in the comments below!