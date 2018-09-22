Here’s Every Way ‘Anthem’ Can Be Played Early

BioWare’s Anthem isn’t scheduled to be available until Feb. 22, but there are several ways that people can play it early.

With more than one version of the game available for pre-order and subscription services such as Origin Access Premier including the game in their catalogs, there are options when it comes to buying Anthem. Couple that with the fact that there are three different opportunities to play early and it can be confusing when trying to figure out how you can test the game or play it in full ahead of its release.

Electronic Arts and BioWare shared a chart on Twitter to detail exactly how players can play the game early be it through a demo, early access to the full game, or a 10-hour trial.

Everyone gets access to the demo on Feb. 1, 2019, so long as they pre-order the standard game or the Legion of Dawn Edition or have some type of an EA Access or Origin Access subscription. Now even pre-ordering the $79.99 Legion of Dawn Edition will let players play the game in early access form though with the option only available one way through Origin Access Premier. That service was launched earlier this year after being announced at E3 and costs $99 annually with playing games early being one of the main selling points of the premium version of Origin Access.

For those subscribing to either EA Access on the Xbox One or Origin Access Basic on the PC, the full game won’t be included in those subscriptions. EA is giving those subscribers one more test to entice them though with a 10-hour “Play First Trial” happening on Feb. 15, the same day that Origin Access Premier subscribers get their full access to the game one week before it launches. That 10-hour trial is only available to EA Access and Origin Access Basic subscribers though, so that and the full early access to the game will be the last two ways that those interested in Anthem can play the game ahead of its release.

EA’s Anthem FAQ addresses several other questions potential buyers may have.

Anthem is scheduled to release on Feb. 22, 2019, for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows 10 PC.