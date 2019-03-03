‘Anthem’ Players Really Want This Loadout Screen Concept Added to the Game

Now that Anthem has been released into the wild, players are taking to the latest BioWare adventure to discover what it’s truly about. That said, while the game does have its fair share of bugs, fans are having a good time and even coming up with ideas on how to improve it, including one person’s beautiful loadout screen concept.

Taking to Reddit, user “MatthiasM_de” shared a brilliant concept idea that is simplistic, yet would completely transform the loadout screen when players are customizing their Javelins.

As can be seen in the image above, the only additions are the stats for everything a player needs to know. Plus, the way they are presented is truly beautiful and would flow perfectly with Anthem‘s UI.

“Yes please… no need to reinvent the wheel… this guy did all the work,” user Ryokozero said. Plenty of players chimed in and said that they would drop actual cash for this to be in the game. “You think loot boxes are bad,” Omnislash16 said. “Can you imagine the outrage if we had to pay for this? And yet, I would drop $20 for it.”

Needless to say, fans are into the concept, present company included. Here’s to hoping BioWare or EA catch wind of this and find a way to make it happen.

Anthem is currently available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. For more on the latest BioWare experience, here’s a snippet from our official review:

“Anthem really seems to honor its promise of feeling entirely new, but with BioWare fans in mind. At first, my impression was that it didn’t particularly feel like a BioWare game, but as time went on, I realized that wasn’t quite true. It both feels similar to a BioWare game in terms of interaction, but mechanically, it feels very new. As a hardcore BioWare franchise fan myself, that isn’t a bad thing. It’s new, and a little buggy, but it works.”

What do you think about the loadout screen concept that shows all of the stats? Would you love to see this in Anthem? Sound off in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!

