Anthem for PS4 and Xbox One Is Currently Dirt Cheap on Amazon

Anthem on PS4 and Xbox One is the cheapest it’s ever been over on Amazon. How cheap? Well, it’s $15. Both editions. That’s right, not only is the standard edition only $15, but the normally more expensive “Legion of Dawn Edition” is only $15. In other words, there’s no reason to pick up the standard edition if you can pick up the better edition for the same price. If you bought the game at launch, you may know that normally the Legion of Dawn Edition is $80, aka $20 more than the standard version. So, $15 for it is pretty darn good.

For those that don’t know: the differences between the two editions is not much. The Legion of Dawn Edition simply comes with the following:

Legendary Legion of Dawn Armor Packs

Legendary Weapon

Legendary Ranger Gear Piece

As you can see, there’s not much there to fork over an extra $20 for, but right now they are the same price, so might as well get the extra goodies while you can. Anyway, if you’re interested in buying Anthem, and don’t mind doing it via Amazon, then here are the links you need:

Anthem is available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of a Nintendo Switch port or any additional ports for that matter. However, there’s a good chance the game will come to Google Stadia in the future, and if it develops a player base and corrects course, it could also one day get a pair of next-gen ports as well.

“Though at first glance BioWare’s Anthem looks to be something totally different, its latest adventure does a phenomenal job at blending a new experience together while still retaining that familiar BioWare flavor when it comes to character depth and narrative design,” reads the opening of our review. “Unfortunately, though it’s enjoyable, that doesn’t mean it’s without flaw.”

