‘Anthem’ Launch Bay Is the Game’s Social Hub, Won’t Be Live Until Launch

We’ve been learning a lot more about BioWare’s Anthem in recent months and we had a lot to say about the online game in our hands-on coverage that went live earlier today. With a title that offers a more social way to play, it’s natural that there would be a specific place for players to gather. In this case, it’s the “Launch Bay.”

Lead Producer Mike Gamble took to Twitter to reveal the Launch Bay, mentioning that it can house up to 16 friends to hang out, emote off, or use the Forge. For those that missed our earlier coverage, the Forge is a place where players can completely customize their experience including loadouts and the way Javelin suits look:

After a mission, you can head back to Tarsis and catch up with some of the amazing characters we’ve created for you…OR…head back to the brand new Launch Bay, hang out with your friends, use the forge, reload and grab a new contract. Yeah, we listened to you… details soon! pic.twitter.com/m5sp96IpDh — Michael Gamble (@GambleMike) January 23, 2019

Though the social aspect won’t be everyone’s cup of tea, the addition of this hub is absolutely amazing for fans looking to squad up with friends. If the reactions are anything to go by, this was a very welcome surprise:

If you're interested in learning even more about the upcoming game, you can check out our full hands-on review right here.

Anthem will have a ton of content played both at launch and in the years to follow. But for th ose that want to play a little early, there’s a few things you need to know:

If you have pre-ordered or are an active EA Access subscriber, you’ll be able to participate in the VIP demo starting January 25. Then, on February 1, the open demo goes live and everyone will be able to spend the weekend playing Anthem. If you subscribe to Origin Access Premier you’ll be able to start playing the full game through Early Access on February 15. Or you can play the first 10 hours on the same day through the Play First Trial. And finally, our worldwide launch date is February 22!

