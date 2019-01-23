‘Anthem’ VIP Demo and How to Invite Your Friends

We’re just a month away from the highly anticipated launch of BioWare’s newest IP Anthem and to kick of its pre-release, the studio is hosting a variety of demos — including one very special VIP.

BioWare’s Casey Hudson took to the developer’s blog once more to give an update on how the demo will work and how to invite friends while also reflecting a bit back on the road thus far. “Back in 2012 when we first conceived of Anthem (then codenamed DYLAN), we wanted to create a whole new fictional universe, full of BioWare quality story and character,” he sthe stated. “We also wanted it to be an experience you could share with friends, and to have a story that doesn’t just come to an end, but takes place in a world where things are happening right now.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

The road to development was not one without its challenges, especially when the team first revealed the new IP on the tail end of the Mass Effect Andromeda controversy. Pair that with a growing skepticism concerning the vitality of online gaming, the studio definitely had their work cut out for them when it came to proving to their fans that this was an adventure worth checking out.

Luckily, they did just that and the overall attitude towards Anthem has shifted dramatically in a positive way and the team couldn’t be more excited to share their progress with all.

“We designed Anthem to address these design challenges by trying something new and different,” mentioned Hudson. “With Anthem, we aim to integrate the fun of multiplayer missions with your friends, and single-player story agency and characters, into a connected narrative experience – set in a world designed to be always changing, and where anything is possible. The result is an intentionally unique structure which is fundamental to Anthem’s design and even the universe it’s set in.”

Anthem will have a ton of content played both at launch and in the years to follow. But for th ose that want to play a little early, there’s a few things you need to know:

If you have pre-ordered or are an active EA Access subscriber, you’ll be able to participate in the VIP demo starting January 25. Then, on February 1, the open demo goes live and everyone will be able to spend the weekend playing Anthem. If you subscribe to Origin Access Premier you’ll be able to start playing the full game through Early Access on February 15. Or you can play the first 10 hours on the same day through the Play First Trial. And finally, our worldwide launch date is February 22!

If you want to play with a friend, there is a way to gift a VIP demo code. If purchased online, simply link your pre-order to your EA account. If done through a retailer, make sure to have the physical code at the ready.

Redeem the code and then go to Friend Pass to grab a link that will give three other players the ability to get down on some Javelin action alongside you. It’s super easy!

As for the game itself, Anthem arrives on February 22nd on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC. Are you excited for the new IP? Join in on the conversation in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy!